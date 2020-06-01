 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans furious after latest Philippe Coutinho report

Spurs fans furious after latest Philippe Coutinho report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 07:35pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left reeling by the latest update surrounding their reported pursuit of Philippe Coutinho.

It’s led to some members of the Spurs faithful unleashing on chairman Daniel Levy as well as the club’s ownership, the ENIC Group.

Should Spurs break the bank to land Philippe Coutinho?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

According to Marca, the north London outfit are to end their interest in the Barcelona attacking midfielder due to his wage demands.

It’s claimed that Coutinho is making around €15m (£13.5m) per season at the Spanish giants which is way beyond what Spurs and Levy are prepared to offer, which has left many supporters far from surprised.

The 27-year-old, who is valued at £50.4m by Transfermarkt, is currently out on loan to Bayern Munich where he has provided nine goals and eight assists from 32 appearances, which is pretty good going.

Coutinho joined Barcelona back in January 2018 for a whopping £142m, signing a five-and-a-half year deal, meaning he’s still under contract at the Nou Camp for another three seasons.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

Many in north London believe the Brazilian would be a very good addition for the squad next term, especially as they appear unlikely to qualify for the Champions League with Jose Mourinho’s side some seven points adrift at this stage.

These supporters have unleashed at Levy and the board for their lack of spending…

It’s that bad that one supporter went as far as suggesting that making the top ten next term would be an achievement in itself. They’re only two points from falling out of it this season, let alone what could happen in 2020/21.

There’s no indication on whether Spurs are genuinely interested in the former Liverpool playmaker, and given the signing of Giovani Lo Celso to accompany Dele Alli in attacking midfield, he may not be a needed addition.

Mourinho has plenty of other glaring issues to resolve, most notably his defence, who rank as the joint-worst in the top ten for goals conceded.

AND in other news, Spurs fans react as free agent SWOOP edges closer

Article title: Spurs fans furious after latest Philippe Coutinho report

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 