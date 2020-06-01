Spurs fans furious after latest Philippe Coutinho report

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left reeling by the latest update surrounding their reported pursuit of Philippe Coutinho.

It’s led to some members of the Spurs faithful unleashing on chairman Daniel Levy as well as the club’s ownership, the ENIC Group.

Should Spurs break the bank to land Philippe Coutinho?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

According to Marca, the north London outfit are to end their interest in the Barcelona attacking midfielder due to his wage demands.

It’s claimed that Coutinho is making around €15m (£13.5m) per season at the Spanish giants which is way beyond what Spurs and Levy are prepared to offer, which has left many supporters far from surprised.

I'm not surprised in the slightest, proven quality player and we won't pay anywhere close to the wages he wants. But, I keep getting told that the stadium was a game changer and would allow us to compete for such players. Wake up, levy will never change. — When will the pub open? 😢 #THFC ⚽️ (@Rog_THFC) June 1, 2020

Corrr massive shock this I thought we were nailed on to get him 🙄 — Stuart napper (@StuNapper) May 31, 2020

We’ll never win a trophy with daniel levy running the club — ‘ (@jcollinsthfc) May 31, 2020

Imagine my shock that we ended our interest of signing a genuine quality player because wages were too high or the club demanded too much. Only with ENIC this happens — mikinrin90 (@mikinrin90) June 1, 2020

Huge shock. — REESTAR (@reesters1) May 31, 2020

There’s a shock!! — glenn (@glennbull18) May 31, 2020

The 27-year-old, who is valued at £50.4m by Transfermarkt, is currently out on loan to Bayern Munich where he has provided nine goals and eight assists from 32 appearances, which is pretty good going.

Coutinho joined Barcelona back in January 2018 for a whopping £142m, signing a five-and-a-half year deal, meaning he’s still under contract at the Nou Camp for another three seasons.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Many in north London believe the Brazilian would be a very good addition for the squad next term, especially as they appear unlikely to qualify for the Champions League with Jose Mourinho’s side some seven points adrift at this stage.

These supporters have unleashed at Levy and the board for their lack of spending…

Club will never ever ever move forward or win anything under this leadship! End of! Simple as that! — Nick Homewood (@Nickyh_yiddo) May 31, 2020

😂😂😂 as if our tight owner would contemplate spending any real money on a world class player, whilst enic and levy own us there’s zero chance of any real success on the pitch — Andy THFC (@AndyTHFC14) May 31, 2020

Another player too elite for levy — Jarv,🐓🎱🥊👨‍🌾🃏🏢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🏋️‍♂️🎯🏟🖤 (@EssexJarv) May 31, 2020

Classic Levy and he wonders why we are all sick of him pic.twitter.com/vDEsjssbva — John Mac (@chumbamac) May 31, 2020

Another huge mistake by Levy following Dybala

Coutinho good enough for Liverpool but not for us — Alan Lazarus (@ABLkidlazar) May 31, 2020

It’s that bad that one supporter went as far as suggesting that making the top ten next term would be an achievement in itself. They’re only two points from falling out of it this season, let alone what could happen in 2020/21.

Top ten at best next season. — Richard Green (@Richie4king) June 1, 2020

There’s no indication on whether Spurs are genuinely interested in the former Liverpool playmaker, and given the signing of Giovani Lo Celso to accompany Dele Alli in attacking midfield, he may not be a needed addition.

Mourinho has plenty of other glaring issues to resolve, most notably his defence, who rank as the joint-worst in the top ten for goals conceded.

AND in other news, Spurs fans react as free agent SWOOP edges closer…