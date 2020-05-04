Spurs fans furious at training kit leak

Tottenham Hotspur fans were already angry at their rumoured home strip for next season, and now that their training attire has also been leaked, they are in overdrive.

The Last Word on Spurs Twitter account relayed the images, asking supporters for their opinions, and it is safe to say that it has gone down like a lead balloon.

The north Londoners have had their kit supplied by Nike since the 2017-18 season after their relationship with Under Armour ended, but clearly the Spurs faithful are unhappy at their manufacturer’s designs.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Jose Mourinho’s side have endured a tough time, which will have no doubt contributed somewhat to this reaction with a general sense of apathy sweeping the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Seven points adrift of the top four and out of all cup competitions. It has all gone downhill since making the Champions League final at the end of last season.

And here’s what supporters have been saying about the fresh leaks…

Nike on the 🍺 at lunch again — THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) May 3, 2020

Absolutely horrendous. — dave oneill (@daveoneillspurs) May 3, 2020

Grim — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 3, 2020

Whats with all the trashy patterns from @nikefootball? Some supporters are older than 12! — THFC (@D_M_THFC) May 3, 2020

jesus, everything about spurs has turned awful in less than a year 🤮🤮🤮 — Marcus Aurelius (@tony_aurelius) May 3, 2020

Gross. Looks like a gooner training top. — Tim Binstead (@TimBinstead) May 3, 2020

An abomination — 07ExceL (@07ExceL) May 3, 2020

Why are our kits always terrible — Mr. Lender (@AryehLender) May 3, 2020

Tell me that’s a joke 😬😬 — Tina V (@tvacani54) May 3, 2020

Hideous — Paul S (@paul_69southend) May 3, 2020

Looks like they let a kid loose with crayons designer fred age 3 years 🤣🤣🤣 awful kit — peter James (@peterjames314) May 4, 2020

