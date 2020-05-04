Tottenham Hotspur fans were already angry at their rumoured home strip for next season, and now that their training attire has also been leaked, they are in overdrive.
The Last Word on Spurs Twitter account relayed the images, asking supporters for their opinions, and it is safe to say that it has gone down like a lead balloon.
👕 Tottenham Hotspur’s leaked training kits for the 2020/21 season.
🤔 Thoughts?#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/gacjYZ0xJJ
— Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) May 3, 2020
The north Londoners have had their kit supplied by Nike since the 2017-18 season after their relationship with Under Armour ended, but clearly the Spurs faithful are unhappy at their manufacturer’s designs.
Meanwhile, on the pitch, Jose Mourinho’s side have endured a tough time, which will have no doubt contributed somewhat to this reaction with a general sense of apathy sweeping the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Seven points adrift of the top four and out of all cup competitions. It has all gone downhill since making the Champions League final at the end of last season.
And here’s what supporters have been saying about the fresh leaks…
Nike on the 🍺 at lunch again
— THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) May 3, 2020
Absolutely horrendous.
— dave oneill (@daveoneillspurs) May 3, 2020
Grim
— Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 3, 2020
Whats with all the trashy patterns from @nikefootball? Some supporters are older than 12!
— THFC (@D_M_THFC) May 3, 2020
jesus, everything about spurs has turned awful in less than a year 🤮🤮🤮
— Marcus Aurelius (@tony_aurelius) May 3, 2020
Gross. Looks like a gooner training top.
— Tim Binstead (@TimBinstead) May 3, 2020
An abomination
— 07ExceL (@07ExceL) May 3, 2020
Why are our kits always terrible
— Mr. Lender (@AryehLender) May 3, 2020
Tell me that’s a joke 😬😬
— Tina V (@tvacani54) May 3, 2020
Ew.
— venetianblonde (@venetianblonde) May 3, 2020
Hideous
— Paul S (@paul_69southend) May 3, 2020
Looks like they let a kid loose with crayons designer fred age 3 years 🤣🤣🤣 awful kit
— peter James (@peterjames314) May 4, 2020
