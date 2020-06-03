Spurs fans go wild over Giovani Lo Celso footage

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been sent into overdrive after the club’s official Twitter feed uploaded footage of Giovani Lo Celso earlier this week.

This montage of the 24-year-old’s best bits from his maiden season in north London has certainly geared up excitement amongst supporters with the Premier League set to return in a little over two weeks time.

Several members of the Spurs faithful were left swooning over the attacking midfielder, lauding him everything from “world class” to a “beast.”

Here’s what has been said…

He is going to be a big star 💙🔥 https://t.co/RAl3tf0KBn — Lee McQueen (@LeeMcQueen) June 3, 2020

World class baller — Michael Makris (@michael_makris_) June 2, 2020

Underrated — justamadridfan (@mrstealyoursou1) June 2, 2020

Mans a beast — Toby Lorentzen (@TobyLorentzen) June 2, 2020

Can’t wait to see lo celso next season…. With dybala — Djguy8000 (BLACK LIVES MATTER👊👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊👊🏿) (@djguy8000) June 2, 2020

He’s a wonder kid in making Lo Celso youve heard it here first! — Muniro (@Muniro2) June 2, 2020

Lo Celso, who is now valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has played 28 times for Spurs since joining the club from Real Betis in the summer. He’s provided two goals and one assist and is averaging 1.5 dribbles, one key pass and 0.8 shots per game, via WhoScored.

The footage has fans that excited that a couple of fans have talked him up to be the best midfielder in the top-flight and that the rest of the division isn’t ready for him.

League ain’t ready for my man 😍 — syd. 🦘🐨🐯 (@sydisfab) June 2, 2020

best midfielder in the league — ⚪ (@W_ottenham) June 3, 2020

Tottenham’s season has gone slightly off the rails since the turn of the year. Jose Mourinho’s side have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk seven points adrift of the top four.

However, much of the Spurs faithful believe the Argentine magician is one of the only players who can come out of it with something to talk about.

So much so that one supporter claimed that he had carried the rest of the team on his back whilst another believed he fought for the shirt, which is of course a very good way to win over your new fanbase.

The BRIGHTEST light from this past season! He is our new midfield maestro! — Nameless FC (@TheNamelessFC) June 2, 2020

Hes going to be such a good player for us. Cant wait to see more. — Lee (@LeeRoss10) June 2, 2020

One of the players that fought for the shirt during the injury era, he showed commitment — ENIOWO (@ThepunditEniowo) June 2, 2020

Wasnt sure at first, but even during our slump he was still performing at a different level to everyone else. But you need all eleven to be at that level to make it count. — Justin Wells (@justinjdwells) June 2, 2020

The @lukamodric10 “pass before the pass”#TheLukaAssist… He is already my player of the season, stronger than he looks…if he develops confidence in his weaker right foot he is @realmadrid or @FCBarcelona bound — Shuban (@TheRealShuban) June 2, 2020

Need to build the team around him. Our new VDV, gazza or hoddle! Going to be the absolute dogs — Laurence (@Laurenc44101967) June 2, 2020

He won’t have to carry the team on his own anymore — Spurs fan (@mourinhology__) June 2, 2020

With the Premier League due back on June 17th, it’s only a small matter of time before the Spurs faithful get to witness this maestro once again.

