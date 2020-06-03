 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans go wild over Giovani Lo Celso footage

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 3/6/2020 | 08:35pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been sent into overdrive after the club’s official Twitter feed uploaded footage of Giovani Lo Celso earlier this week.

This montage of the 24-year-old’s best bits from his maiden season in north London has certainly geared up excitement amongst supporters with the Premier League set to return in a little over two weeks time.

Several members of the Spurs faithful were left swooning over the attacking midfielder, lauding him everything from “world class” to a “beast.”

Here’s what has been said…

Lo Celso, who is now valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has played 28 times for Spurs since joining the club from Real Betis in the summer. He’s provided two goals and one assist and is averaging 1.5 dribbles, one key pass and 0.8 shots per game, via WhoScored.

The footage has fans that excited that a couple of fans have talked him up to be the best midfielder in the top-flight and that the rest of the division isn’t ready for him.

Tottenham’s season has gone slightly off the rails since the turn of the year. Jose Mourinho’s side have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk seven points adrift of the top four.

However, much of the Spurs faithful believe the Argentine magician is one of the only players who can come out of it with something to talk about.

So much so that one supporter claimed that he had carried the rest of the team on his back whilst another believed he fought for the shirt, which is of course a very good way to win over your new fanbase.

With the Premier League due back on June 17th, it’s only a small matter of time before the Spurs faithful get to witness this maestro once again.

AND in other news, Spurs fans discuss Jan Vertonghen after image emerges

