Spurs fans loving Mourinho decision on Jan Vertonghen future

Fresh reports emerging surrounding the future of out-of-contract Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen have left many fans in agreement.

According to the Express, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has ‘called off’ contract talks with the Belgian international with him now set to depart the north London outfit after eight years.

Is Jose right to end contract talks with Vertonghen?

It’s claimed that Fiorentina and Inter Milan are keen suitors as well as Real Betis, who have even offered him a two-year deal, as per the above report.

But it seems like many supporters at the club are happy to see the veteran leave at the end of his current deal.

Right call. Thank you, Jan, a million times for your great service. Come back as a youth coach someday — ManLikeJimmy (@ortner_jan) June 1, 2020

What a servant he’s been but absolutely the right decision — 🇮🇱💫 (@N17Yids_) June 1, 2020

It’s probably the right call… But it makes me exceptionally sad. His presence in the dressing room seems immense and would have liked him to stay for the experience but I’m torn about it. He would be our 4th or 5th choice CB probably… — Jace (@JaceTucker1) June 1, 2020

It’s the right call unfortunately — Spurs Sam (@SpursSam2) June 1, 2020

Good very good and now that big really big name CB in please — Pasi Virtala (@PasiVirtala) June 1, 2020

Devastating but the right call unfortunately — Aamir (@YKAamz) June 1, 2020

Leaving now would be the perfect decision, it’s clear Jan isn’t the player he once was but he still has had a respectable season, the winner at Wolves away for example. If he leaves now, he will leave with an amazing status at the club. https://t.co/WiBFOh4jMQ — Rue (@thfcrueben) June 1, 2020

The 33-year-old has picked up over 300 appearances during his long-serving Spurs career, but this season he has struggled for game time, particularly in the Premier League where he has only started 18 matches, via Transfermarkt.

Many in north London are clearly gutted by the news but completely agree with the decision as they believe Vertonghen isn’t good enough for their ambitions past the current campaign.

One supporter went as far as lauding the Portuguese boss for trying to eradicate the “loser mentality” at the club.

That’s why this club hasn’t won anything, José is changing that loser mentality — Hiperactivo (@lopztp) June 1, 2020

Some members of the Spurs faithful went into a bit more detail to why they believe it’s time to part ways with the Belgian, claiming that he’s “finished” and that it’s time for the likes of Japhet Tanganga to step up from the youth setup.

We’re not a charity,he’s finished — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) June 1, 2020

It’s time to go. In Sanchez and Tanganga we trust — Baba Yao (@ken_rasta7) June 1, 2020

Vertonghen was signed by Andre Villas-Boas to replace club legend Ledley King and has quite possibly gone onto become a hero of his own amongst supporters.

