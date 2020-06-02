 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans loving Mourinho decision on Jan Vertonghen future

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 07:22pm

Fresh reports emerging surrounding the future of out-of-contract Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen have left many fans in agreement.

According to the Express, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has ‘called off’ contract talks with the Belgian international with him now set to depart the north London outfit after eight years.

It’s claimed that Fiorentina and Inter Milan are keen suitors as well as Real Betis, who have even offered him a two-year deal, as per the above report.

But it seems like many supporters at the club are happy to see the veteran leave at the end of his current deal.

The 33-year-old has picked up over 300 appearances during his long-serving Spurs career, but this season he has struggled for game time, particularly in the Premier League where he has only started 18 matches, via Transfermarkt.

Many in north London are clearly gutted by the news but completely agree with the decision as they believe Vertonghen isn’t good enough for their ambitions past the current campaign.

One supporter went as far as lauding the Portuguese boss for trying to eradicate the “loser mentality” at the club.

Some members of the Spurs faithful went into a bit more detail to why they believe it’s time to part ways with the Belgian, claiming that he’s “finished” and that it’s time for the likes of Japhet Tanganga to step up from the youth setup.

Vertonghen was signed by Andre Villas-Boas to replace club legend Ledley King and has quite possibly gone onto become a hero of his own amongst supporters.

