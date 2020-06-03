 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans lust for Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 3/6/2020 | 07:10pm

A recent transfer report has sparked a reaction from Tottenham Hotspur supporters this week.

According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino, Spurs are one of the teams showing interest in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but they face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

It’s also claimed that the Senegal colossus is most keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain over them all, but fans in north London are desperate to see him in a Spurs shirt come the new season.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to just 21 appearances in all competitions this campaign due to a series of injuries, but he’s still widely regarded as one of the best in his position across Europe.

Guglielmo Stendardo, a former defender himself, told Radio Kiss Kiss via Football Italia that Koulibaly was “even better than Sergio Ramos,” which is one huge glowing endorsement.

At 6 foot 1, he’s a dominating presence and one that could ultimately fill the void that will be left behind by Jan Vertonghen, who appears set on leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

However, many supporters find it hard to believe that they’ll be able to fork out in excess of £70m (as per Foot Mercato via the Daily Mail).

This is because chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for not wanting to splash the cash on new players. It was only this summer that the club’s record transfer fee was broken, spending £55m on Tanguy Ndombele after 18 months without a single incoming.

