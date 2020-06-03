Spurs fans lust for Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

A recent transfer report has sparked a reaction from Tottenham Hotspur supporters this week.

According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino, Spurs are one of the teams showing interest in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but they face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

Should Levy break the bank for Koulibaly this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It’s also claimed that the Senegal colossus is most keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain over them all, but fans in north London are desperate to see him in a Spurs shirt come the new season.

Give Napoli anything they want for him. He is the best central defender in the world. 💪 #COYS — Mission (@Mission_MLTSA) June 2, 2020

Better than Savic.. — The Hoff. (@PaulHofford) June 2, 2020

Pls pls pls — Felly Fell (@messyflex) June 2, 2020

Come on..let's get him 🙌🙌✨ — Magic✨ (@callmeMams) June 2, 2020

The 28-year-old has been restricted to just 21 appearances in all competitions this campaign due to a series of injuries, but he’s still widely regarded as one of the best in his position across Europe.

Guglielmo Stendardo, a former defender himself, told Radio Kiss Kiss via Football Italia that Koulibaly was “even better than Sergio Ramos,” which is one huge glowing endorsement.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

At 6 foot 1, he’s a dominating presence and one that could ultimately fill the void that will be left behind by Jan Vertonghen, who appears set on leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

However, many supporters find it hard to believe that they’ll be able to fork out in excess of £70m (as per Foot Mercato via the Daily Mail).

STOP GETTING MY HOPES UP I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE, THAT DYBALA SAGA HAS ME MESSED UP TO THIS DAY!!!!!! — FCUpdate (@JiKdrop) June 2, 2020

Would be great signing… but don’t believe — stevie elliott (@stevieelliott4) June 2, 2020

spurs to sign a player that would take us to the next level and is just what we need?!! never happening — ⚪️ (@ftcoys) June 2, 2020

It makes total sense! Perfect signing. Will never happen! — Melvyn Xuereb (@XuerebMelvyn) June 2, 2020

This is because chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for not wanting to splash the cash on new players. It was only this summer that the club’s record transfer fee was broken, spending £55m on Tanguy Ndombele after 18 months without a single incoming.

I doubt Napoli will take Juan Foyth and a packet of monster munch because that’s all we can offer! — FCUpdate (@JiKdrop) June 2, 2020

He will go to a club that has winning ambitions so not to Spurs. — Tony Rodrigues (@TonyJamie70) June 2, 2020

GREAT SIGNING BUT WONT HAPPEN TOO DEAR FOR LEVY — peter James (@peterjames314) June 2, 2020

Levy: offers $5 mill

*Gets rejected*

Levy: Well we tried — Jerod Frank (@Jerod_Frank) June 2, 2020

That’ll be another one that Levy just fails to get over the line on deadline day. — Keith Barton (@keithsamui) June 3, 2020

I would love to have Koulibaly but we all know levy isn’t going to splash the cash on him — Nicklas Dauer (@DauerNicklas) June 2, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans furious after latest Philippe Coutinho report…