Tottenham Hotspur fans have unleashed on one of their contracted players after reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that his time in north London is coming to a swift ending.
According to Football Insider, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is set to offload right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer after he publicly criticised the manager for sending him out on loan to Southampton.
It is claimed that the Portuguese chief does not see the 22-year-old as part of his plans next season, even despite only having one other option in the role in Serge Aurier, who is regularly slammed for being a “liability.”
And it appears as if many on Tottenham Way are of the same opinion, here’s what has been said…
Get rid
— Øyvind S (@ginolala) March 28, 2020
Good riddance
— LECLERC PROPAGANDA 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) March 28, 2020
We need a new RB. Saying it for over a year
— Kate Snowden (@K8Snowden) March 28, 2020
There were plenty of supporters quick to slam their academy graduate, clearly, those comments have made things a whole lot worse for Walker-Peters.
“Mistakes galore” and “lightweight” were two forms of reasoning to why the right-back should be sold whilst one fan went to another level and claimed he can rot.
No big loss. Mistakes galore, just like the other light weighted Juan Foyth.
— Long Chek Juan (@longcjuan) March 28, 2020
He can rot for all we care
— Hishaam Habib (@HishyKisses) March 28, 2020
good, he’s lightweight
— Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_lukev2) March 28, 2020
Thw highlight of his career will be that interview. In two seasons he will be playing for a league two team
— Time To Make New Mistakes (@Jose_Told_You) March 28, 2020
Some others believe the Englishman is simply not good enough to compete at the level required – he’s played just six times this season across spells with Spurs and whilst on loan at the Saints.
The club, through Mourinho, may be about to give up on the young talent after featuring in a total of 24 matches, where he has scored once and provided five assists, per Transfermarkt.
He was never good enough to make it Jose is correct.
— Richard Searling BEM (@RichardSearling) March 28, 2020
He is not good enough anyway I think we have all seen that over the last couple of years
— Wayne (@WayneMizen) March 28, 2020
Dont care… not good enough to lead us where we want to be . TAA is probably same age as him
— GiovanniVanKane (@GiovanniVanBale) March 28, 2020
