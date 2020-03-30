Spurs fans react to Kyle Walker-Peters’ exit news

Tottenham Hotspur fans have unleashed on one of their contracted players after reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that his time in north London is coming to a swift ending.

According to Football Insider, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is set to offload right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer after he publicly criticised the manager for sending him out on loan to Southampton.

Does Kyle Walker-Peters deserve a second chance at Spurs?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It is claimed that the Portuguese chief does not see the 22-year-old as part of his plans next season, even despite only having one other option in the role in Serge Aurier, who is regularly slammed for being a “liability.”

And it appears as if many on Tottenham Way are of the same opinion, here’s what has been said…

Get rid — Øyvind S (@ginolala) March 28, 2020

Good riddance — LECLERC PROPAGANDA 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) March 28, 2020

We need a new RB. Saying it for over a year — Kate Snowden (@K8Snowden) March 28, 2020

There were plenty of supporters quick to slam their academy graduate, clearly, those comments have made things a whole lot worse for Walker-Peters.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

“Mistakes galore” and “lightweight” were two forms of reasoning to why the right-back should be sold whilst one fan went to another level and claimed he can rot.

No big loss. Mistakes galore, just like the other light weighted Juan Foyth. — Long Chek Juan (@longcjuan) March 28, 2020

He can rot for all we care — Hishaam Habib (@HishyKisses) March 28, 2020

good, he’s lightweight — Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_lukev2) March 28, 2020

Thw highlight of his career will be that interview. In two seasons he will be playing for a league two team — Time To Make New Mistakes (@Jose_Told_You) March 28, 2020

Some others believe the Englishman is simply not good enough to compete at the level required – he’s played just six times this season across spells with Spurs and whilst on loan at the Saints.

A true test for any Spurs fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Spurs image belong to? 2-1 1-1 5-1 1-0

The club, through Mourinho, may be about to give up on the young talent after featuring in a total of 24 matches, where he has scored once and provided five assists, per Transfermarkt.

He was never good enough to make it Jose is correct. — Richard Searling BEM (@RichardSearling) March 28, 2020

He is not good enough anyway I think we have all seen that over the last couple of years — Wayne (@WayneMizen) March 28, 2020

Dont care… not good enough to lead us where we want to be . TAA is probably same age as him — GiovanniVanKane (@GiovanniVanBale) March 28, 2020

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Spurs discussion going on in the Vital Tottenham Forum! Click here to get involved!

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold update on Spurs’ link to Philippe Coutinho…