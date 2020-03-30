 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Kyle Walker-Peters' exit news

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 30/3/2020 | 10:10am

Tottenham Hotspur fans have unleashed on one of their contracted players after reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that his time in north London is coming to a swift ending.

According to Football Insider, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is set to offload right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer after he publicly criticised the manager for sending him out on loan to Southampton.

Does Kyle Walker-Peters deserve a second chance at Spurs?

It is claimed that the Portuguese chief does not see the 22-year-old as part of his plans next season, even despite only having one other option in the role in Serge Aurier, who is regularly slammed for being a “liability.”

And it appears as if many on Tottenham Way are of the same opinion, here’s what has been said…

There were plenty of supporters quick to slam their academy graduate, clearly, those comments have made things a whole lot worse for Walker-Peters.

“Mistakes galore” and “lightweight” were two forms of reasoning to why the right-back should be sold whilst one fan went to another level and claimed he can rot.

Some others believe the Englishman is simply not good enough to compete at the level required – he’s played just six times this season across spells with Spurs and whilst on loan at the Saints.

The club, through Mourinho, may be about to give up on the young talent after featuring in a total of 24 matches, where he has scored once and provided five assists, per Transfermarkt.

