Spurs fans left confused by Jose Mourinho’s team selection

Tottenham returned to Premier League action against Manchester United on Friday night – but some of their fans were left flabbergasted about one player who didn’t feature in their 1-1 draw against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Spurs went into their first game for more than three months trailing the top-four rivals by four points, although Jose Mourinho’s men looked on course to end a six-match winless run in all competitions when January signing Steven Bergwijn fired them into an early lead.

However, with just nine minutes remaining, Paul Pogba won United a penalty that Bruno Fernandes duly dispatched past Hugo Lloris to ensure a share of the spoils in north London.

Tottenham looked leggy in the latter stages, but Mourinho opted to use just two of his five substitutes – keeping record-signing Tanguy Ndombele on the bench, much to the displeasure of a number of Spurs fans on Twitter.

Some were angry, whilst others demanded the Portuguese to start the French midfielder against West Ham on Tuesday.

Check the best tweets below…

We have to beat West Ham. Ndombele needs to play. — Scott- 5ATB (@COYSeminoles) June 19, 2020

Jose spent all lockdown and especially this week talking up NDombele and then never played him — PabLo Celso (@pabloriddla) June 19, 2020

Listening to Mourinho, he clearly does not fancy Tanguy Ndombele. Not mentioned him once. 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ Hoping Dele and Lucas are back by next game. What’s going on? — Jide (@JideHowardChase) June 19, 2020

Think Moussa Sissoko & Tanguy Ndombele pivot is needed. Think Ndombele would have made such a difference, even if it was for 20-30 minutes. #THFC #COYS — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) June 19, 2020

Why didn’t Tanguy Ndombele play today? — Andres (@Radiqtion) June 19, 2020

Whilst an attacking trio of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn is massively exciting. Without the creativity of Giovani Lo Celso on the pitch it’s dissapointing Tanguy Ndombele doesn’t start considering how Josè Mourinho has praised him so highly.#THFC #COYS #TOTMUN — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) June 19, 2020