Spurs fans left confused by Jose Mourinho's team selection

by Jake Sanders share
20/6/2020 | 10:40am

Tottenham returned to Premier League action against Manchester United on Friday night – but some of their fans were left flabbergasted about one player who didn’t feature in their 1-1 draw against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Spurs went into their first game for more than three months trailing the top-four rivals by four points, although Jose Mourinho’s men looked on course to end a six-match winless run in all competitions when January signing Steven Bergwijn fired them into an early lead.

However, with just nine minutes remaining, Paul Pogba won United a penalty that Bruno Fernandes duly dispatched past Hugo Lloris to ensure a share of the spoils in north London.

Tottenham looked leggy in the latter stages, but Mourinho opted to use just two of his five substitutes  – keeping record-signing Tanguy Ndombele on the bench, much to the displeasure of a number of Spurs fans on Twitter.

Some were angry, whilst others demanded the Portuguese to start the French midfielder against West Ham on Tuesday.

Check the best tweets below…

