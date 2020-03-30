Spurs fans loving latest Oliver Skipp update

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been drooling over the latest news coming out of their camp during this time off as reports suggest manager Jose Mourinho is going to hand a popular figure more of an opportunity upon the Premier League’s return.

According to Football Insider, the Portuguese boss is planning on handing teenage midfielder Oliver Skipp a prominent role amongst the first-team setup – when, should and if domestic action gets back underway.

It’s claimed that the 19-year-old has made a major impression on Mourinho since he took the reins back in November and is now set to be a key member of the senior fold.

He has also been offered fresh terms with his current contract due to expire next summer.

Supporters in north London are besotted by this latest update, here’s how they have been reacting…

The best player in our youth academy🤍 I’ll never stop repeating that🔥 — BidoShalaby🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@shalaby_bido) March 28, 2020

Bright talent that could be a big part of the clubs future — Dan (@DanPenfold91) March 28, 2020

I really hope this is true. Love the tenacity of the lad — Bryce Cathcart (@Brycecathcart) March 28, 2020

Absolute quality player…👊🏻 — Chris Thorner (@chris_thorner) March 28, 2020

There were plenty of glowing endorsements for the young Englishman, including “bright talent” and the “best” to ever come through the academy, but none are as important as what Mourinho has lauded in the past, he said: “Phenomenal. Very, very good. Very, very good, solid performance” after their FA Cup exit to Norwich City earlier this month.

Many others on Tottenham Way believe Skipp is a far better option than Harry Winks, despite only featuring eight times this season compared to the 24-year-old’s 33 appearances.

One supporter went as far as suggesting that the younger midfielder was above Winks by a mile and another said he brings so much more to the team.

Better than winks — Darren peco mccaskie (@DarrenMccaskie) March 28, 2020

Definitely better than Winks by a mile. — Steve D (@dorringtonsteve) March 28, 2020

The player Spurs fans think Winks is… — LECLERC PROPAGANDA 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) March 28, 2020

Great news, he brings so much more to the team than Winks. — Gordon (@southstandgordo) March 28, 2020

There were even huge comparisons made to former Lilywhites midfielder Scott Parker as many could draw similarities to the now-Fulham boss and Skipp.

Good player reminds me a bit of Scott Parker — Adam (@LilyWhitesAd41) March 28, 2020

He’ll be better than Parker — Scott Thorne (@thorne_scott) March 28, 2020

I like this lad alot, keeps it simple, reminds me of scotty parker. — michael paul walsh (@walshyboy1985) March 28, 2020

While one member of the Spurs faithful could see the starlet being a solid defensive midfield option, one that could give Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele more freedom further afield.

Could play him as a proper DM and give GLC and Ndombele the freedom to go forward. Yessss — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) March 28, 2020

It’s been reported that Mourinho is chasing a player who can fulfil such a role this summer, so might he have the cheapest and best option right under his nose?

There’s only one way to find out, and that’s through regular game time – with Spurs’ season effectively over, now is very much the perfect time to do so.

