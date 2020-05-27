Spurs fans aren’t happy with latest Luis Campos news

Reports emerging from France haven’t gone down well with the Tottenham Hotspur faithful this week.

According to beIN Sports, mooted director of football Luis Campos is now set to remain at his current club Lille following a couple of weeks of speculation linking him with an exit.

Many fans in north London were eager to see the Portuguese talent-spotter reunite with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

oh please no — ً (@luke7ii) May 27, 2020

Disappointed but not really surprised lol — tkang20 (@tkang20) May 27, 2020

April fools was last month — Josh (@DeleAlli_) May 27, 2020

Campos is the man responsible for unearthing this era’s stars such as Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe as well as several Premier League regulars like Nicolas Pepe, Anthony Martial and Fabinho amongst others.

Spurs have somewhat suffered in the transfer market for several years under the guidance of owner Daniel Levy. The club has not had someone in the director of football role since December 2016 when Paul Mitchell reportedly fell out with the chairman.

He’s now at RB Leipzig helping find talents like Matheus Cunha, Nordi Mukiele and Dani Olmo.

Whilst it took until this summer for Levy to break their club-record transfer fee, signing Tanguy Ndombele for £55m from Lyon after a couple of years without spending a single penny.

Which is why a couple of supporters took aim at the British businessman.

Levy, dropped another one. — ⭐️. (@coys8382) May 27, 2020

Fair play to him for realising working for Daniel Levy is a dead end for anyone with ambition — Lewis & Levy Fatwa Fanclub (@joinerspurs) May 27, 2020

No Campos, no transfers.. the usual Spurs disappointment. — Martin (@martmyte) May 27, 2020

LEVY OUT! — Zain (@maestroZain) May 27, 2020

The situation has also given some members of the Spurs faithful a disappointing sense of deja vu – remember the Paulo Dybala saga?

At one stage, the Argentine forward appeared set to swap Turin for north London as Sky Sports reported that a €70m (£62.3m) fee had been agreed.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein then claimed a few days later that Juventus had pulled the plug on the deal, thus no Dybala at Spurs.

In some ways, this has been mirrored here after Canal+ had suggested that Campos was heading to Spurs – but now fresh claims counter that this week.

Dybala saga told y’all — Abhi THFC (@abhispurs) May 27, 2020

Dybala 2.0 — Kanser (@kanspurs) May 27, 2020

For now, it appears unlikely that Campos will become a member of Mourinho’s staff just yet.

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold denies Spurs interest in reported striker target…