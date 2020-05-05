Spurs fans want Memphis Depay as asking price slashed

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s previous transfer targets has been a hot topic of debate on social media this week after fresh reports emerged about his future.

According to ESPN, Lyon have slashed the asking price for forward Memphis Depay as he enters the final year of his contract with him stalling on offers of a new deal currently.

Back in November, Calciomercato mooted Spurs with a €50m (£43.5m) move for the Dutchman ahead of the January transfer window, but ultimately, that didn’t come to fruition with Jose Mourinho landed his native counterpart Steven Bergwijn instead.

Now supporters have been discussing the possibility of going back in for him now the former Man Utd man is reportedly available at a cut-price.

The 26-year-old had been in fine form for the Ligue 1 outfit this term – before picking up an ACL injury, Depay scored 14 goals from 18 appearances, playing in a variety of positions, including left-wing and as a false nine via Transfermarkt.

Spurs failed to land a new striker during the January transfer window, so Depay’s versatility makes an interesting case to revisit, but for now, that remains to be seen.

Here’s the word from the Hotspur faithful…

I honestly believe Depay would do absolute bits in our side. Got that nastiness to his game like Dele and could also play upfront. Won’t happen though unfortunately — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) May 4, 2020

would LOVE this can play anywhere across the top – he’s provide good & needed competition for Dele https://t.co/ABT5kqsXOz — Erik Blakney (@TheMrBlakney) May 4, 2020

Would swap for Lucas, or if Lucas or Lamela go… can’t have a full squad of wingers! #COYS #THFC https://t.co/3sL8CcPeIG — Gary (@GazzaTHFC) May 4, 2020

Pretty decent deal for £30 million, not going to happen though — Dan (@DanPenfold91) May 4, 2020

Bring him in — jose Tottenham fan. (@MourinhoFan4) May 4, 2020

Always wanted this guy at spurs.. hope this happens.. anyone saying Lucas or lamela has to go is crazy.. we need qualwithin our depth of squad.. we can easily accommodate all with games based on form, injury, opponent, formation etc.. moneyball.. and at that price… — Graeme (@graeme_milner) May 4, 2020

We’d definitely win the league — Closure99 (@Closure991) May 4, 2020

