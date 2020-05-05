 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans want Memphis Depay as asking price slashed

Spurs fans want Memphis Depay as asking price slashed

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 08:24pm

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s previous transfer targets has been a hot topic of debate on social media this week after fresh reports emerged about his future.

According to ESPN, Lyon have slashed the asking price for forward Memphis Depay as he enters the final year of his contract with him stalling on offers of a new deal currently.

Should Spurs sign Memphis Depay if available?

Yes please!

Yes please!

No way!

No way!

Back in November, Calciomercato mooted Spurs with a €50m (£43.5m) move for the Dutchman ahead of the January transfer window, but ultimately, that didn’t come to fruition with Jose Mourinho landed his native counterpart Steven Bergwijn instead.

Now supporters have been discussing the possibility of going back in for him now the former Man Utd man is reportedly available at a cut-price.

The 26-year-old had been in fine form for the Ligue 1 outfit this term – before picking up an ACL injury, Depay scored 14 goals from 18 appearances, playing in a variety of positions, including left-wing and as a false nine via Transfermarkt.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

Spurs failed to land a new striker during the January transfer window, so Depay’s versatility makes an interesting case to revisit, but for now, that remains to be seen.

Here’s the word from the Hotspur faithful…

AND in other news, Spurs fans discuss teen starlet dubbed another CEBALLOS…

Article title: Spurs fans want Memphis Depay as asking price slashed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 