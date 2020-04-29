Spurs fans desperate for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic addition

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been drooling from the mouth over the prospects of signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer after fresh reports emerged earlier this week.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs chasing the Serie A star along with several other European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s claimed that manager Jose Mourinho is a ‘big admirer’ of the 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder as he saw Savic as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba during his time in charge of Manchester United.

Savic’s agent is a former player that the Portuguese chief knows well – Mateja Kezman, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea.

The Daily Mail also believe that bidding would start at around £50m for the Lazio star considering he’s under contract at the club until the summer of 2024.

Savic is nearing 200 appearances for the Rome-based outfit whilst this term he has scored five goals and provided seven assists from central midfield.

The Serb would be a very welcome addition in north London going by the reaction from the Spurs faithful, here’s what has been said…

Sergei and a fit Ndombele in the middle and it’s all over — AW (@alfiejwarman) April 28, 2020

Would be a huge DM with crazy attacking ability — LW98 (@LondonWhite98) April 28, 2020

Shame about the tier – think he’d be great under Jose — Baron (@Bazzzzzra) April 28, 2020

PLEEEEEEEEEAAAAASSSEE — shoaib (@A17_Shweb) April 28, 2020

Sell that fat bloke and buy him. — rob_spurs (@spurs_rob) April 28, 2020

Now we’re talking!!! — Shreyas Rao (@Spurs_Shreyas) April 28, 2020

If we can get him and kouliably 😍 — rob (@THFCrw) April 28, 2020

He should be number 1 priority! Middle 3 with N’dombele and Lo Celso. 🔥👌🏽 https://t.co/jULg39KfyA — Breezer (@scoutbreezer) April 28, 2020

