Tottenham Hotspur fans have been drooling from the mouth over the prospects of signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer after fresh reports emerged earlier this week.
According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs chasing the Serie A star along with several other European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
It’s claimed that manager Jose Mourinho is a ‘big admirer’ of the 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder as he saw Savic as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba during his time in charge of Manchester United.
Savic’s agent is a former player that the Portuguese chief knows well – Mateja Kezman, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea.
The Daily Mail also believe that bidding would start at around £50m for the Lazio star considering he’s under contract at the club until the summer of 2024.
Savic is nearing 200 appearances for the Rome-based outfit whilst this term he has scored five goals and provided seven assists from central midfield.
The Serb would be a very welcome addition in north London going by the reaction from the Spurs faithful, here’s what has been said…
