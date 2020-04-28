 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Loads of Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold tweet

Loads of Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 08:30pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in the masses to a tweet from Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold after he relayed an Instagram post from Tanguy Ndombele to Twitter.

The matter in question is actually over the future of the £55m club-record signing despite only joining the club in the summer, and Ndombele has taken steps to cool the reported interest in him by posting a highlights reel from his season so far with the translated caption – ‘nothing to report.’

If a team offers £50m for Ndombele, do you...

Accept it without question

Accept it without question

Tell them where to stick it

Tell them where to stick it

Gold, a reliable Spurs journalist, has seen many a fan in his replies offering their opinions on the Frenchman, who has become a polarising figure amongst the north London support.

Ndombele has featured in 27 matches this season, scoring twice whilst also providing four assists in all competitions – and that’s even when averaging a mere 51 minutes per game, via Transfermarkt.

Money talks: How much did Levy pay for each of these Spurs stars?

1 of 21

How much did Spurs pay to sign Hugo Lloris?

Barcelona are the team courting his services, according to Sky Sports, but this message has certainly played down such links.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

AND in other news, Spurs would be foolish to offer a new deal to Pochettino signing…

Article title: Loads of Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold tweet

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 