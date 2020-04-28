Loads of Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold tweet

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in the masses to a tweet from Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold after he relayed an Instagram post from Tanguy Ndombele to Twitter.

In regard to those latest 'Tanguy Ndombele wants out' reports, he's just posted a Spurs highlights video of himself on Instagram with the words 'Nothing to report'. pic.twitter.com/TsCKEf0yLQ — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 27, 2020

The matter in question is actually over the future of the £55m club-record signing despite only joining the club in the summer, and Ndombele has taken steps to cool the reported interest in him by posting a highlights reel from his season so far with the translated caption – ‘nothing to report.’

Gold, a reliable Spurs journalist, has seen many a fan in his replies offering their opinions on the Frenchman, who has become a polarising figure amongst the north London support.

Ndombele has featured in 27 matches this season, scoring twice whilst also providing four assists in all competitions – and that’s even when averaging a mere 51 minutes per game, via Transfermarkt.

Barcelona are the team courting his services, according to Sky Sports, but this message has certainly played down such links.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

Dele’s comment convinces me it’s good news 👍🏼 — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) April 27, 2020

The media do & always have done the same thing against R best players just to unnerve them so please Ndombele take no notice of their reports & mind games Get fit settle your mind & go out & do what you do best

Destroy the opposition players Yiddo Stay Safe & Healthy Ndombele💙 — McCrory (@SuperHotspursfc) April 27, 2020

Swapping him for Semedo and Umtiti would be the worst swap deal since Sanchez and Mkhitaryan — Enoch (@Wepayedthestaff) April 27, 2020

Best football news I’ve read in many months this!! — James Bishop (@JBishop83) April 27, 2020

The talent he possess is unbelievable and all I want is just one full fit season to showcase what he can do to the football world. — Park Sessions with Jose! (@Unfit4spurpus) April 27, 2020

Such a baller. Will be immense for us when he’s injury free and firing. — mawltea (@kombolgui) April 27, 2020

Yesss Alasdair. — Tanguy Lo Celssegnon (@ShangerGully) April 27, 2020

This made my day — Yannik Baumann (@baumann_yannik) April 27, 2020

Watching these makes me remember how much of a talent he is — Curti (@playb0icurti) April 27, 2020

sums his season so far up — David beswick (@Davidbe00178834) April 28, 2020

“Nothing to report” sums up his efforts on the pitch. — (((Cough on antisemites))) (@cough_on) April 27, 2020

Imagine my shock, the rumours are rubbish.. Watch him boss it next season 💪🏼 https://t.co/CQDemX8jBg — Luke Neville (@lukenev13) April 28, 2020

