Spurs fans keen on Coutinho after new reports

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 04:00pm

One transfer rumour that cannot seem to escape Tottenham Hotspur at the minute is surrounding former Premier League star Philippe Coutinho, and latest reports on the pursuit have sparked a reaction from the Spurs faithful.

According to Football Insider, the north Londoners have been told that they can sign the Brazilian playmaker on loan for £8m this summer.

It’s claimed that his £200k-per-week wages would also need to be paid in full amidst interest from several European clubs.

Some supporters at the club would love to see the deal happen…

Despite seemingly being disregarded by Barcelona, Coutinho has enjoyed a decent season on loan at Bayern Munich where he has provided nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January 2018 in a deal reported to be worth £142m, but it simply hasn’t gone to plan in Spain hence his potential availability.

And plenty in north London see the loan move as a “no brainer” with some fans lauding him up to be a “perfect” Christian Eriksen replacement as well as an upgrade on Erik Lamela.

However, in recent weeks, the Evening Standard claimed that Spurs would be restricted to free agents and swap deals this summer due to the financial implications of the pandemic.

But this hasn’t stopped some from taking fire at chairman Daniel Levy, who has always had a notoriously tight grip on the club’s transfer activity.

It remains to be seen if Coutinho will be lining up in Spurs colours next term, but clearly going by the reaction above, he’d be a very welcome addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

