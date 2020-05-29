Spurs fans keen on Coutinho after new reports

One transfer rumour that cannot seem to escape Tottenham Hotspur at the minute is surrounding former Premier League star Philippe Coutinho, and latest reports on the pursuit have sparked a reaction from the Spurs faithful.

According to Football Insider, the north Londoners have been told that they can sign the Brazilian playmaker on loan for £8m this summer.

It’s claimed that his £200k-per-week wages would also need to be paid in full amidst interest from several European clubs.

Some supporters at the club would love to see the deal happen…

Do it — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) May 29, 2020

If it’s to 100% do this! Proper player https://t.co/ZaMgTJ3lZf — Matty Richards (@matty96THFC) May 29, 2020

No reason to not get this done asap https://t.co/QCOxsTHVAc — Jack.A (@thfcjack_) May 29, 2020

Absolute no brainier. Sign him up. — Justin Stevens (@jstevens123) May 29, 2020

That’s a no brainer. We make that on matchday revenue selling pizzas alone — To Dare Is Too Dear (@toDAREis2DEAR) May 29, 2020

We would be idiots not to do this — Harry C (@HazSpur92) May 29, 2020

Despite seemingly being disregarded by Barcelona, Coutinho has enjoyed a decent season on loan at Bayern Munich where he has provided nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January 2018 in a deal reported to be worth £142m, but it simply hasn’t gone to plan in Spain hence his potential availability.

And plenty in north London see the loan move as a “no brainer” with some fans lauding him up to be a “perfect” Christian Eriksen replacement as well as an upgrade on Erik Lamela.

That’s Alli finished if we sign him. https://t.co/5Ka18kRpX6 — Sean Webber® (@seanwebber87) May 29, 2020

Genuinely don’t understand why people wouldn’t want him. Loan would be perfect. He’s so much better than Lamela (and less injury prone and younger) and a better winger than Lucas imo. He’d also give Dele much needed competition in the 10 role. Fantastic as a LW as well. Do it. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 29, 2020

However, in recent weeks, the Evening Standard claimed that Spurs would be restricted to free agents and swap deals this summer due to the financial implications of the pandemic.

But this hasn’t stopped some from taking fire at chairman Daniel Levy, who has always had a notoriously tight grip on the club’s transfer activity.

Levy will fail us as usual. — Geoff Humphrey (@grhumphrey) May 29, 2020

Too much for levy — Jarv,🐓🎱🥊👨‍🌾🃏🏢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🏋️‍♂️🎯🏟🖤 (@EssexJarv) May 29, 2020

Levy comes back with a counter offer of a million — Paul (@paulmagee241) May 29, 2020

It remains to be seen if Coutinho will be lining up in Spurs colours next term, but clearly going by the reaction above, he’d be a very welcome addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

