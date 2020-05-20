 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans flock to Alasdair Gold transfer claim

Spurs fans flock to Alasdair Gold transfer claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 09:41am

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have flocked to a recent tweet from Alasdair Gold after the Football.London reporter added further fuel to the rumours surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs will reassess their interest in the Southampton skipper in the summer following the pandemic with doubts over whether or not they can spend big.

Who is your ideal Spurs signing for the DM role?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Boubakary Soumare

Boubakary Soumare

Other

Other

Sky Sports claimed in January that the £35m-valued star would be a target for Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

Gold, who is a big fan, believes the 24-year-old fits the profile of the north London club and ticks a lot of other boxes, resulting in many supporters responding on social media.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

Hojbjerg is entering the final year of his contract on the south coast which could mean he’s available for a lower fee and the Dane has impressed in spells this term, too.

Per WhoScored, he’s averaging an industrious 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 shots and 1.3 dribbles each game in the top-flight.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have said in response to Gold…

AND in other news, Five players Tottenham must try to sign this summer

Article title: Spurs fans flock to Alasdair Gold transfer claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 