Spurs fans flock to Alasdair Gold transfer claim

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have flocked to a recent tweet from Alasdair Gold after the Football.London reporter added further fuel to the rumours surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs will reassess their interest in the Southampton skipper in the summer following the pandemic with doubts over whether or not they can spend big.

Who is your ideal Spurs signing for the DM role?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Vote Geoffrey Kondogbia Vote Boubakary Soumare Vote Other Vote

Sky Sports claimed in January that the £35m-valued star would be a target for Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

Gold, who is a big fan, believes the 24-year-old fits the profile of the north London club and ticks a lot of other boxes, resulting in many supporters responding on social media.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Hojbjerg is entering the final year of his contract on the south coast which could mean he’s available for a lower fee and the Dane has impressed in spells this term, too.

Per WhoScored, he’s averaging an industrious 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 shots and 1.3 dribbles each game in the top-flight.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have said in response to Gold…

Fans who look down at this sort of signing need a reality check. We are not going to sign big name players for big money, this for me would be a good signing at a time when anything will be a bonus. — LJ (@ldj71) May 19, 2020

I’d be happy with this, looks more mobile than Dier, hopefully brings out the best in N’Dombele and Lo Celso in a 433 — Joel Clements (@joelclements) May 19, 2020

Southampton seem to have an incredible scouting network – unearthing loads of gems in the past few years… — Jimmy Win (@JimmyWin82) May 19, 2020

more like 1.5. Dier + maybe Skipp. Hojbjerg might not be your traditional tough tackling DM, but he is more than happy to sit and protect. if you consider that Dier seems to want to play CB, then we don’t really have anyone with experience who’s comfortable sitting deep. — HarlowGlobetrotter (@CheeseRoomHG) May 19, 2020

Might as well get James Ward-Prowse whilst we’re at it — Shane Bojenko (@ShaneBojenko) May 19, 2020

Does it though?? What position would he play? He is a more dynamic version of Dier. Does that mean we drop Dier to CB or sell? — Jeremy Nelson (@JeremyN23053803) May 19, 2020

Just the kind of signing we need. I’d take workrate and teamwork over big money signings. Hope we go back to the 4231 where we were more balanced. He could rotate with Winks, next to either LoCelso or NDom. — Scott Clay (@scotthclay) May 19, 2020

If Jose wants him thats pretty much all that matters, as far as ticking boxes is concerned surely homegrown players for European purposes is a big box — John Hardy (@JohnHar57513466) May 19, 2020

AND in other news, Five players Tottenham must try to sign this summer…