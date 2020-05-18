 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react over Alasdair Gold's Hojbjerg claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 18/5/2020 | 08:05pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been well-reported in recent weeks but this has only been ramped up tenfold after Alasdair Gold’s transfer claim in a recent Q&A.

The Football.London reporter said: “He’s certainly a player Spurs are weighing up a move for. He ticks so many boxes for Tottenham. He’s only 24 but he’s got four years of Premier League experience under his belt. Tottenham looked at bringing him in during the January transfer window but the deal was not a workable one then but they are likely to revisit it when the next window comes along.”

And so many supporters have been reacting to the news on social media as a result with plenty of the Spurs faithful drooling over the prospect of seeing the Saints skipper swap the south coast for north London this summer.

Sky Sports cited a £35m fee alongside Everton’s interest in the defensive midfielder back in January, but it remains to be seen what sort of fee he’d command given the current situation.

Hojbjerg would come with bags of experience in the English top-flight having racked up over 100 appearances since joining Southampton in 2016 and this term he has impressed massively, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 shots and 1.3 dribbles each game, via WhoScored.

Here’s what the fans have been saying about the report…

