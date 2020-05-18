Spurs fans react over Alasdair Gold’s Hojbjerg claim

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been well-reported in recent weeks but this has only been ramped up tenfold after Alasdair Gold’s transfer claim in a recent Q&A.

The Football.London reporter said: “He’s certainly a player Spurs are weighing up a move for. He ticks so many boxes for Tottenham. He’s only 24 but he’s got four years of Premier League experience under his belt. Tottenham looked at bringing him in during the January transfer window but the deal was not a workable one then but they are likely to revisit it when the next window comes along.”

Can Hojbjerg become a star DM for Spurs?

And so many supporters have been reacting to the news on social media as a result with plenty of the Spurs faithful drooling over the prospect of seeing the Saints skipper swap the south coast for north London this summer.

Sky Sports cited a £35m fee alongside Everton’s interest in the defensive midfielder back in January, but it remains to be seen what sort of fee he’d command given the current situation.

Hojbjerg would come with bags of experience in the English top-flight having racked up over 100 appearances since joining Southampton in 2016 and this term he has impressed massively, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 shots and 1.3 dribbles each game, via WhoScored.

Here’s what the fans have been saying about the report…

I'd personally love him. I think he'd be a Palacios signing. Underwhelming for many but class. Prem League experience and captain experience is ideal. Isn't he in the last year of his contract too? — Stu (@SAnderson78uk) May 17, 2020

Pay what it takes, we miss a midfield enforcer https://t.co/8mhX9d2KTn — Daniel Patrick (@DanielP36061480) May 17, 2020

Good solid player, would be a decent buy if we can get him 👍 — Dean (@dtymon83) May 17, 2020

Hojbjerg is a far better prospect at DM – comes from Bayern academy. More importantly a leader, who is already a club captain in PL — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) May 18, 2020

Shouldn’t be weighing up. Important to go after players with EPL experience. Boy can play. — DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) May 18, 2020

chuck in Walker-Peters for player + cash for him and I’m all for it 👍🏼 — Jamie ⚪️ (🏡) (@LilyWhiteSZN) May 17, 2020

Cracking player — Mark (@Marky_Simmo) May 17, 2020

Hopefully, is an ideal signing for us. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 17, 2020

Somebody that would improve us so much. Perfect player to sit in front and protect our back 4. https://t.co/LeExdWTvrg — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 17, 2020

Him, Fraser and Aarons would be decent https://t.co/XF4R1gTYax — James Lewis (@jlewis2891) May 17, 2020

Get him in ASAP — 🇮🇱💫 (@N17yids1) May 17, 2020

Siuuuu announce him — Kanser🇮🇹 (@kanspurs) May 17, 2020

I’ve talked about this guy for a while. He in my opinion would be a good and shrewd signing — Bri Owen (@brianowen1979) May 17, 2020

Painfully underrated player in the Prem. One look at his in depth stats and you realize he could fit into any team https://t.co/w17To3lYu5 — Harry KanDombele (@HarryKaNdombele) May 17, 2020

Am I crazy for thinking that landing him would be the most impactful move in the last 5 years? He’d be immense. — Caminho (@caminho_jr) May 17, 2020

Walk in all day long over winks — Royce (@Roycie17) May 17, 2020

