Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold's Tanguy Ndombele claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 01:03pm

One of the biggest Spurs sagas this season has been surrounding summer signing Tanguy Ndombele and in recent weeks, reports have emerged linking him with an abrupt exit from the club.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in clinching the struggling Frenchman this summer while Liverpool have also been mooted with a shock switch, however, Football.London’s Alasdair Gold has poured cold water on that this week.

Can Tanguy Ndombele become the best CM in the PL?

He believes that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been impressed with Ndombele’s application and motivation to be fit and firing for the Premier League’s return.

The 23-year-old has massively struggled for fitness since joining for a club-record £55m in the summer.

He’s only averaged 51 minutes per game from a total of 27 appearances. In that run, he’s still contributed to six goals, including a strike on debut against Aston Villa.

Mourinho has also publically slammed Ndombele but it appears as if times are changing based on Gold’s comments, and the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the news on social media.

Here’s what has been said…

