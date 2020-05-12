Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold’s Tanguy Ndombele claim

One of the biggest Spurs sagas this season has been surrounding summer signing Tanguy Ndombele and in recent weeks, reports have emerged linking him with an abrupt exit from the club.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in clinching the struggling Frenchman this summer while Liverpool have also been mooted with a shock switch, however, Football.London’s Alasdair Gold has poured cold water on that this week.

Can Tanguy Ndombele become the best CM in the PL?

Yes, yes, yes! Vote Not a chance! Vote

He believes that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been impressed with Ndombele’s application and motivation to be fit and firing for the Premier League’s return.

The 23-year-old has massively struggled for fitness since joining for a club-record £55m in the summer.

He’s only averaged 51 minutes per game from a total of 27 appearances. In that run, he’s still contributed to six goals, including a strike on debut against Aston Villa.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Mourinho has also publically slammed Ndombele but it appears as if times are changing based on Gold’s comments, and the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the news on social media.

Here’s what has been said…

league ain't ready — Patrick 🇵🇹 (@PatrickyTHFC) May 11, 2020

He’s just so good man — ok (@Ndombaldi) May 11, 2020

It’s over for the prem if this guy is firing under Jose 🔥🔥 — Eman (@EffectJose) May 11, 2020

SIUU pic.twitter.com/SkhJuKaMpt — Jose Mario dos Santos Mourinho Felix (@Jose_Spursinho) May 11, 2020

Hope so. A fully premier league fit Tanguy that can run for 90 minutes would be some player https://t.co/lrdMswdf4k — SpursStark777 (@SpursStark777) May 11, 2020

That’s what I want to hear https://t.co/YZTB6rC8Cm — H💫 (@thfcharvey3) May 11, 2020

Ally gold my saviour my hero — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) May 11, 2020

Yasss — Mayur Bopche (@MayurBopche2) May 11, 2020

Mourinho is turning him into a monster.. pic.twitter.com/GCi9pR08l8 — Young Ramses II (@SaintMael1) May 11, 2020

Yes. Love this. From both of them. Tanguy for the effort and jose for being man enough to see he could be a beast if given the right treatment — Watson (@watson_THFC) May 11, 2020

ANNOUNCE BALLON D’OR 2021 — Rue (@thfcrueben) May 11, 2020

Prem aren't ready for an Ndombele with lungs… https://t.co/SK4lKwKe7e — ` (@THFCx20) May 12, 2020

I still believe this is potentially one of the very best midfielders in world football. He is undoubtedly worth preserving with. If we can get the best out of him, with Lo Celso alongside him, Kane, Son and Bergwijn in front, we will be a nightmare for anyone.#THFC #COYS — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) May 11, 2020

Perfect. Him, lo celso and a proper DM as a three in the middle. Can’t wait to see that, with Harry, son and either dele or stevie I front of them. Now let’s sort that defence. Who do you think realistically we can get in in the fullbacks positions and a CB @AlasdairGold ? — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) May 12, 2020

You love to see it — Ryan Perring (@RyanPerring) May 11, 2020

Great news — Richard Pipe (@Pipey77) May 11, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans react as £26m-rated “destroyer” is linked with a summer switch…