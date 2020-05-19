 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Alassane Plea linked with summer move

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 07:37pm

Tottenham Hotspur could make amends for their big January blunder later this summer if fresh reports emerging this week are to be believed.

According to Sport Bild, Spurs are ‘closely monitoring’ Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old scored after just 37 seconds on his team’s return to Bundesliga action at the weekend and has provided nine goals and eight assists this season, via Transfermarkt.

Jose Mourinho’s side have hugely rued not landing a striker in January after leading talisman Harry Kane picked up a season-ending injury on New Year’s Day – since then, Spurs have been knocked out of all competitions and have sunk to seven points adrift of the top four in the league.

Transfermarkt currently value the Frenchman at £21.6m, although it remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command.

Much of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the reports on social media, here’s what has been said…

