Tottenham Hotspur could make amends for their big January blunder later this summer if fresh reports emerging this week are to be believed.

According to Sport Bild, Spurs are ‘closely monitoring’ Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old scored after just 37 seconds on his team’s return to Bundesliga action at the weekend and has provided nine goals and eight assists this season, via Transfermarkt.

Jose Mourinho’s side have hugely rued not landing a striker in January after leading talisman Harry Kane picked up a season-ending injury on New Year’s Day – since then, Spurs have been knocked out of all competitions and have sunk to seven points adrift of the top four in the league.

Transfermarkt currently value the Frenchman at £21.6m, although it remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command.

Much of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the reports on social media, here’s what has been said…

Would love him or Thuram — 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) May 18, 2020

Decent but a bit injury prone. — Daniel Shack (@Daniel_Shack) May 18, 2020

would much rather Thurman — Nolan Thompson (@nthom_7) May 18, 2020

Rather Muriqi — Spurs fan (@mourinhology__) May 18, 2020

Please let this be trueeeeeeeeeeeee https://t.co/qaCocS9T1X — another acnh fan (@cecilewow) May 18, 2020

Should’ve been done 2 yrs ago — Eren🤙🏽 (@THFCEren) May 18, 2020

Yesss — Nkumbu 🇿🇲 (@thfc_nkumbu) May 18, 2020

I’m sure we were linked with him 2 years ago and could have got him for much less. I won’t hold out much hope… still waiting for the Leandro Damiao deal to be finalised. — Corey Albone (@cwalbone) May 18, 2020

Should be watching his strike partner Marcus Thuram, far far far better — george b. (@g_brooks_) May 18, 2020

So Spursy….keeping an eye……BUT will never buy! https://t.co/Sc7MyB4xc9 — cliff kobland (@drcliffk) May 18, 2020

With the money they'd ask for him I think I'd rather use that money to sign Mitrovic. Don't get me wrong, I'd love Plea, but signing him would be a significant portion of our budget when we need to address our defense first and foremost. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 18, 2020

Great player, but depends on his price for me, don’t want to spend too much on what would basically be a backup to Kane, although he is versatile. Not sure he’s my favourite attacker at Gladbach would much prefer Thuram. If we were to get one Gladbach player I’d go for Zakaria. — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 18, 2020

