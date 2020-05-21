 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Arkadiusz Milik reports emerge

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 07:09pm

Tottenham Hotspur failed to land themselves a new striker during the January transfer window, but might that change this summer?

Fresh reports have emerged that suggest that to be the case and fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

According to Nicolo Schira, Spurs continue to hold interest in Napoli frontman Arkadiusz Milik with the Pole looking to leave the Serie A outfit at the end of the season.

It’s claimed that the 26-year-old isn’t willing to extend his contract in Naples with it set to expire in a year’s time.

Milik has only featured in 22 matches this term but has managed to find the net 12 times, which includes a hat-trick in the Champions League, via Transfermarkt.

Would you welcome Arkadiusz Milik as backup to Kane?

Absolutely!

No thanks!

There’s no denying that Jose Mourinho’s side desperately needed a backup to Harry Kane as they have suffered ever since the England skipper went down on New Year’s Day, crashing out of all cup competitions and sinking seven points adrift of the top four.

But could the £28.8m-rated star be the man to fill that void? The Spurs faithful are rather torn – here’s what has been said so far…

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to latest news on Ryan Fraser

