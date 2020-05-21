Spurs fans react as Arkadiusz Milik reports emerge

Tottenham Hotspur failed to land themselves a new striker during the January transfer window, but might that change this summer?

Fresh reports have emerged that suggest that to be the case and fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

According to Nicolo Schira, Spurs continue to hold interest in Napoli frontman Arkadiusz Milik with the Pole looking to leave the Serie A outfit at the end of the season.

#Tottenham are always looking to Arek #Milik. The polish striker could leave #Napoli in the next months, if he will not extend his contract (which expires in 2021). Talks ongoing. #transfers #THFC https://t.co/CbfRRGGJ62 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 20, 2020

It’s claimed that the 26-year-old isn’t willing to extend his contract in Naples with it set to expire in a year’s time.

Milik has only featured in 22 matches this term but has managed to find the net 12 times, which includes a hat-trick in the Champions League, via Transfermarkt.

There’s no denying that Jose Mourinho’s side desperately needed a backup to Harry Kane as they have suffered ever since the England skipper went down on New Year’s Day, crashing out of all cup competitions and sinking seven points adrift of the top four.

But could the £28.8m-rated star be the man to fill that void? The Spurs faithful are rather torn – here’s what has been said so far…

Yessss. He's a baller. Would be a fantastic signing. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 21, 2020

This may turn out to be a really good window if we manage to get Aarons, Hojberg, Milik and of course Campos 😉. Fabrizio Romanao said he had news about Spurs wanting a CB a couple of days ago so we’ll wait to see who that us. Hoping Jose uses his connections to get us R.Dias. https://t.co/vABM0pSelx — Enoch (@Wepayedthestaff) May 21, 2020

His legs are made of glass — William (@spursy_chirpy) May 21, 2020

He’s past his prime. — (@TheBigPoleTHFC) May 21, 2020

He's pretty trash — Nicolás Jordán (@tolucafreak) May 21, 2020

Only spurs news I want is Luis Campos — Jack (@SaucySacramento) May 20, 2020

Wouldn’t be a bad signing at all — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) May 20, 2020

He is overrated, inconsistent, injury prone and no cynical — Kanser🇮🇹 (@kanspurs) May 20, 2020

Would be a great signing, i’m very impressed with the strikers we’re linked with. — MK (@TongeeNdombeIe) May 20, 2020

Poor signing — SPURS⚪️ (@THFC_THFC_) May 20, 2020

