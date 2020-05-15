Spurs fans react as Axel Disasi is linked with a move

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to many defenders since football was postponed, and it’s easy to see why as the futures of Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth appear to be in the air.

This week, the north London outfit have been linked with a fresh target in the form of Stade Reims centre-back Axel Disasi and supporters have been reacting to the reports on Twitter.

Do Spurs need to sign a centre-back this summer?

100% for sure! Vote No - keep Jan! Vote

According to RMC Sport, Spurs are among the clubs keen on clinching the 22-year-old Frenchman this summer and he’s available for just €15m (£13m).

Southampton and arch-rivals Arsenal are also said to hold interest in Diasi following an impressive campaign for the sixth-placed Ligue 1 outfit.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 3 colossus has played in 27 matches, averaging 3.6 clearances, 1.2 tackles and 4 long balls per game.

Though, the Spurs faithful appear to be quite torn on Diasi despite the obvious need for defensive reinforcements.

Not only is Vertonghen out of contract and Foyth heading closer to the exit door, but Jose Mourinho’s side possess the worst goals conceded record of any top ten side in the Premier League this term.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

Not the player Tottenham need at the moment, prefer they keep Foyth than sign this guy. More pressing need is a left footed centre back. Malang Sarr would be a better option, left footed, plays at centre back or left back and is going on a free from Nice this summer!!! — Matthew Thomas (@mtphilosopher) May 13, 2020

I swear every ‘transfer rumour’ is a player from the french league. Luis Campos? #THFC https://t.co/SLjvBKBc5V — sam_N17 (@SammDayy) May 13, 2020

Even me never heard of him ffs 😭 — SpursMaestro 🇨🇵 (@NathHotspur_) May 13, 2020

Rather Ake for this lad

At least Ake is trained in England — Riko (@riko_z99) May 13, 2020

Gonna be a disasiter if we sign him. He’s rly not good — knee injury expert (@vijinho) May 14, 2020

Quality player.

Yes please — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) May 13, 2020

I’m French , saw him many time , he his very very good — Jacky Boy (@JulLesaffre) May 13, 2020

That’s a sexy pass right there. Bargain. Will start writing chants in a moment. — Ted Moore (@Jos_ehhhh) May 13, 2020

We need somebody who is dominate in the air for sure. — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) May 14, 2020

Toby-esque ping ball — William (@spursy_chirpy) May 14, 2020

