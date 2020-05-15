 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Axel Disasi is linked with a move

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 15/5/2020 | 07:15am

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to many defenders since football was postponed, and it’s easy to see why as the futures of Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth appear to be in the air.

This week, the north London outfit have been linked with a fresh target in the form of Stade Reims centre-back Axel Disasi and supporters have been reacting to the reports on Twitter.

Do Spurs need to sign a centre-back this summer?

100% for sure!

No - keep Jan!

According to RMC Sport, Spurs are among the clubs keen on clinching the 22-year-old Frenchman this summer and he’s available for just €15m (£13m).

Southampton and arch-rivals Arsenal are also said to hold interest in Diasi following an impressive campaign for the sixth-placed Ligue 1 outfit.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 3 colossus has played in 27 matches, averaging 3.6 clearances, 1.2 tackles and 4 long balls per game.

Though, the Spurs faithful appear to be quite torn on Diasi despite the obvious need for defensive reinforcements.

Not only is Vertonghen out of contract and Foyth heading closer to the exit door, but Jose Mourinho’s side possess the worst goals conceded record of any top ten side in the Premier League this term.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

