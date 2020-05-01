 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as target's agent makes transfer admission

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 04:05pm

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly after a defensive midfielder – or as he likes to call it, a ‘positional midfielder’ – this summer and one target’s agent has added fuel to the fire with his latest remarks.

Angers SCO midfielder Baptiste Santamaria will be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of the season, according to his agent, who spoke on Radio Marte via ForzaNapoli.

He said: “In the next market we have the President’s word: we will be allowed to leave.”

The 25-year-old has received glowing reviews in the past and has even been dubbed as the next N’Golo Kante. This season for the French side, he has averaged a massive 3.3 tackles per game as well as 1.5 interceptions, 1.3 shots and 1.1 dribbles per match, via WhoScored.

Santamaria was also subject to a £10m bid from Aston Villa in the January transfer window which Angers rejected, stating that they would like €16m (£14m) instead.

And fans have been reacting to this latest claim on social media, here’s what has been said so far…

