Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly after a defensive midfielder – or as he likes to call it, a ‘positional midfielder’ – this summer and one target’s agent has added fuel to the fire with his latest remarks.

Angers SCO midfielder Baptiste Santamaria will be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of the season, according to his agent, who spoke on Radio Marte via ForzaNapoli.

He said: “In the next market we have the President’s word: we will be allowed to leave.”

The 25-year-old has received glowing reviews in the past and has even been dubbed as the next N’Golo Kante. This season for the French side, he has averaged a massive 3.3 tackles per game as well as 1.5 interceptions, 1.3 shots and 1.1 dribbles per match, via WhoScored.

Santamaria was also subject to a £10m bid from Aston Villa in the January transfer window which Angers rejected, stating that they would like €16m (£14m) instead.

And fans have been reacting to this latest claim on social media, here’s what has been said so far…

I'm happy to at least see a link (Most are garbage I know). But if I had a list for a DM, he'd be on it. Very calm, senses danger very well and is an excellent tackler. Good shorter passer aswell. Really good player, be an excellent signing imo. Very good price too I imagine. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) April 30, 2020

The amount of players we’re being linked, this rate we’ll sell the stadium out just with the subs bench. — Tim Parkes (@ShaolinMunkeh) April 30, 2020

We are linked with everyone, next we will be link with @eoindoyle88 because he has bossed the league 2. Everyone who had been mentioned we wont even go for — Arron ( Dobby ) Hearn (@arronh11) April 30, 2020

This guy averages more than 3x as many tackles as Soumare (albeit in more appearances) and has a good long ball on him. 👀 — SB (@browniespurs) April 30, 2020

Looks very promising and could get at fairly cheap — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) April 30, 2020

Would be a good backup DM but we need a bigger name to be a starter like Partey, Zakaria, Soumare or Camavinga — Turner ⚪️ (@thfcturner) April 30, 2020

He’s better than nothing but he’s no Camavinga. Then again we’re Spurs so no chance we were ever getting Cama 😂 — Just Jason (@fadetoblack777) April 30, 2020

Dub — Mark 🇭🇺 (@thfcmark__) April 30, 2020

It is getting a tad bit grating all these links. Nothing will happen for a while anyway!! — Skusedog (@skuse_skuse) May 1, 2020

