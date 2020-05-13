Spurs fans react as Dennis Cirkin report emerges

One Tottenham Hotspur academy player is set to be promoted to the first-team next season after impressing Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff, and fans have been reacting to the news on social media this week.

According to Football Insider, the Spurs hierarchy view Dennis Cirkin as a future star, one that can save them millions in the transfer market.

Who should be Spurs' first-choice LB next season?

It is thought that the 18-year-old had been making huge strides on the training pitch before injury curtailed his chances in February.

The young left-back is set to compete alongside Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon whenever the new campaign gets underway. Cirkin is yet to make his senior debut, but has featured on the bench in two FA Cup matches this term.

Much of the Spurs faithful are quite thrilled with the news with many claiming he’s good enough to be involved at the top level.

Here’s what has been said so far…

Excellent potential, I’ve watched Denis play a few times, he’s got good ability , fingers crossed he develops along nicely — Ram Ismail (@OneRedRam) May 12, 2020

If you are good enough you are old enough. I refuse to believe he is any worse than Davies… — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 12, 2020

Music to my ears. https://t.co/mJQQ2NmlOt — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 12, 2020

The next big thing. https://t.co/whjslh9Fd2 — Aled Morgan (@Al_cwrls) May 12, 2020

He is quality. Reminds me of Chilwell when I’ve seen him play — Simon (@officialsmoody) May 12, 2020

He can’t be any worse than Ben Davies — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) May 12, 2020

Apparently this kid is superb and a serious athlete! If he is, & we sign Aarons. That could be workable in what’s going to be a very tough market. Risky though as never know how they take to the first team! — Stuuuu (@MrStu10) May 12, 2020

Makes sense if we are strapped for cash this summer. Good opportunity — Saucessoko (@saucessoko) May 12, 2020

Yeasss I’m excited about this guy — SamSpurs (@SamSpurs2) May 12, 2020

Not upset with this. He‘s supposed to be reall good and LB isn’t the highest priority — ManLikeJimmy (@ortner_jan) May 12, 2020

I’m not mad at that, if he’s good enough for Jose he’s good enough for me — G (@celsoball) May 12, 2020

My favorite player — Bubacarr (@Bubacar79060970) May 12, 2020

You love to see it — Johnny Davies (IFB) (@CreativeCirkin) May 12, 2020

If he can run faster then Mr 2mph Davies I’m all for it — Ross Beaverstock (@RBeaverstock) May 12, 2020

Oh dear — ניסים חליבה – The Football Desk (@nisimstar) May 13, 2020

