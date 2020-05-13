 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Dennis Cirkin report emerges

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 11:40am

One Tottenham Hotspur academy player is set to be promoted to the first-team next season after impressing Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff, and fans have been reacting to the news on social media this week.

According to Football Insider, the Spurs hierarchy view Dennis Cirkin as a future star, one that can save them millions in the transfer market.

It is thought that the 18-year-old had been making huge strides on the training pitch before injury curtailed his chances in February.

The young left-back is set to compete alongside Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon whenever the new campaign gets underway. Cirkin is yet to make his senior debut, but has featured on the bench in two FA Cup matches this term.

Much of the Spurs faithful are quite thrilled with the news with many claiming he’s good enough to be involved at the top level.

Here’s what has been said so far…

