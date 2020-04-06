 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to fresh Diego Godin speculation

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 09:30am

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in their droves this weekend after the club was linked with Inter Milan centre-back Diego Godin once again.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are prepared to return to their talks with the Uruguayan international this summer with Jose Mourinho seeing him as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who could be going the other way.

The 34-year-old has played 25 times for the Serie A giants this term, including in major games against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League yet despite his glistening career, his arrival has seemingly split the fanbase in north London.

Godin is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt and still has two more years to run on his current deal so it remains to be seen what sort of fee Inter would command for their veteran defender should this interest materialise.

Would you swap Vertonghen for Godin?

Yes, it's an upgrade

Yes, it's an upgrade

No, rather keep Jan

No, rather keep Jan

The 6 foot 2 star has been capped over 100 times on the international stage, has won two Europa Leagues, a La Liga and has also been a Champions League runner-up on two occasions, too.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the latest news…

