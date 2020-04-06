Spurs fans react to fresh Diego Godin speculation

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in their droves this weekend after the club was linked with Inter Milan centre-back Diego Godin once again.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are prepared to return to their talks with the Uruguayan international this summer with Jose Mourinho seeing him as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who could be going the other way.

The 34-year-old has played 25 times for the Serie A giants this term, including in major games against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League yet despite his glistening career, his arrival has seemingly split the fanbase in north London.

Godin is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt and still has two more years to run on his current deal so it remains to be seen what sort of fee Inter would command for their veteran defender should this interest materialise.

Would you swap Vertonghen for Godin?

Yes, it's an upgrade Vote No, rather keep Jan Vote

The 6 foot 2 star has been capped over 100 times on the international stage, has won two Europa Leagues, a La Liga and has also been a Champions League runner-up on two occasions, too.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the latest news…

Tasty. He’s got a couple of years left in him, has excellent leadership skills and would be a great role model for Tanganga & Sanchez https://t.co/vtubE3RWcZ — ant (@anthony_pigott) April 5, 2020

Happy with that. Fits Mourinho’s mould properly with his leadership and aggressive type of defending 👍 will set the tone. — Cenk (@ForzaYids) April 5, 2020

Godin for the dressing room whilst we ease Tanganga in 👍🏼 — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) April 5, 2020

Godin is a btec Vertonghen hth — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) April 5, 2020

may as well get Fazio back 🙄 — Tony Rumsey 🐓🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@picklefork1965) April 5, 2020

Must be cheap then — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) April 5, 2020

He’s older than jan??🤷‍♂️ — Sean Moore (@moore1976) April 5, 2020

No thank you he’s past it — K (@fxtbolsilva) April 5, 2020

Godin at 34 would get torn up in the PL — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) April 5, 2020

32 year old Vertonghen to be replaced by 657 year old Godin. Nice — Gio Dhan Dhana Dhan 🕉️ (@MahatmaWayne) April 5, 2020

So replace an aged Vertonghen who’s legs have gone and needs to play in a slower paced league aka Serie A with an even older, leggier Player who currently plays in Serie A. That makes sense 🤦🏼‍♂️. Maybe we could go for a youngee proven leader? — Bacarumble (@bacarumble) April 5, 2020

Another waste of money — markmcallister (@markmac2004) April 5, 2020

