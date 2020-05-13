 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Diego Llorente is linked with move

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 04:15pm

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with summer targets and this week there have been fresh reports on a potential swoop for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.

According to AS, Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs that have scouted the versatile centre-back this season.

The 26-year-old has a release clause of €50m (£44m) but the La Liga outfit are inclined to him leaving for less due to the pandemic.

Llorente has played 19 times this season, winning 2.5 aerial duels per game as well as managing a passing success rate of 87.2%. He also averages 3.9 clearances, 1.1 interceptions and 1 tackle each match too, via WhoScored.

What position do Spurs need to bolster most?

Spurs could lose Jan Vertonghen at the end of the season with his contract due to expire whilst the future of Juan Foyth is also up in the air, meaning Jose Mourinho could do with reinforcements in the central defence department.

But the Hotspur faithful are torn about Llorente being the right man, here’s how they have been reacting…

