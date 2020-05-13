Spurs fans react as Diego Llorente is linked with move

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with summer targets and this week there have been fresh reports on a potential swoop for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.

According to AS, Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs that have scouted the versatile centre-back this season.

The 26-year-old has a release clause of €50m (£44m) but the La Liga outfit are inclined to him leaving for less due to the pandemic.

Llorente has played 19 times this season, winning 2.5 aerial duels per game as well as managing a passing success rate of 87.2%. He also averages 3.9 clearances, 1.1 interceptions and 1 tackle each match too, via WhoScored.

What position do Spurs need to bolster most?

Centre-back Vote Defensive midfield Vote

Spurs could lose Jan Vertonghen at the end of the season with his contract due to expire whilst the future of Juan Foyth is also up in the air, meaning Jose Mourinho could do with reinforcements in the central defence department.

But the Hotspur faithful are torn about Llorente being the right man, here’s how they have been reacting…

Quarter of his release is still too much for Levy — brown man shining. (@brownmusings) May 12, 2020

he is very good. — TimonVfBTottenham (@SchnaitmannT) May 12, 2020

This would be a cracking transfer. — soerenpaul (@Rundfunk_West) May 12, 2020

A DM 😍 — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 12, 2020

Valverde would be a better option — InThfcWeTrust (@InThfc) May 12, 2020

Seems like a bargin, cue Mr Levy 💷💷 — Paul C (@YidsOfTheLane) May 12, 2020

Good player — Steve Betts (@bettssteve) May 12, 2020

Average player — William (@spursy_chirpy) May 13, 2020

Don’t expect him to solve our DM problems. He hasn’t played there since 16/17 szn. He’s a CB. If we want a versatile defender, I’d rather we go for Sarr or Kouassi instead. Both much younger with more upside… And cheaper. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 12, 2020

Not sure i'd want him — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) May 12, 2020

Hope not. He’s error boy! — nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) May 12, 2020

Decent player — Tom delia (@Tomdelia7) May 12, 2020

Would rather have Marcos Llorente. — D. Austin Caverly (@DAcaverly) May 12, 2020

