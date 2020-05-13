Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with summer targets and this week there have been fresh reports on a potential swoop for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.
According to AS, Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs that have scouted the versatile centre-back this season.
The 26-year-old has a release clause of €50m (£44m) but the La Liga outfit are inclined to him leaving for less due to the pandemic.
Llorente has played 19 times this season, winning 2.5 aerial duels per game as well as managing a passing success rate of 87.2%. He also averages 3.9 clearances, 1.1 interceptions and 1 tackle each match too, via WhoScored.
Spurs could lose Jan Vertonghen at the end of the season with his contract due to expire whilst the future of Juan Foyth is also up in the air, meaning Jose Mourinho could do with reinforcements in the central defence department.
But the Hotspur faithful are torn about Llorente being the right man, here’s how they have been reacting…
Quarter of his release is still too much for Levy
— brown man shining. (@brownmusings) May 12, 2020
he is very good.
— TimonVfBTottenham (@SchnaitmannT) May 12, 2020
This would be a cracking transfer.
— soerenpaul (@Rundfunk_West) May 12, 2020
A DM 😍
— Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 12, 2020
Valverde would be a better option
— InThfcWeTrust (@InThfc) May 12, 2020
Seems like a bargin, cue Mr Levy 💷💷
— Paul C (@YidsOfTheLane) May 12, 2020
Good player
— Steve Betts (@bettssteve) May 12, 2020
Average player
— William (@spursy_chirpy) May 13, 2020
Don’t expect him to solve our DM problems. He hasn’t played there since 16/17 szn. He’s a CB. If we want a versatile defender, I’d rather we go for Sarr or Kouassi instead. Both much younger with more upside… And cheaper.
— Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 12, 2020
Not sure i'd want him
— SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) May 12, 2020
Hope not. He’s error boy!
— nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) May 12, 2020
Decent player
— Tom delia (@Tomdelia7) May 12, 2020
Would rather have Marcos Llorente.
— D. Austin Caverly (@DAcaverly) May 12, 2020
