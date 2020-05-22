Spurs fans react as Fabrizio Romano delivers Luis Campos update

Tottenham Hotspur have a new saga emerging this week after Lille sporting director Luis Campos requested to leave the Ligue 1 outfit early, according to reports in France.

Many supporters are desperate to see the talent-spotter link up with Jose Mourinho again but a fresh update from the reliable Fabrizio Romano fails to provide much encouragement.

Do Spurs need Luis Campos at the club?

The Italian football journalist responded to one fan’s question on Twitter with the following news…

nothing advanced yet, my friend — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2020

And it has led to many reacting on social media.

Campos is the man responsible for unearthing stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Fabinho and Nicolas Pepe. He also worked as a scout under Mourinho at Real Madrid several years ago.

The fellow Portuguese is known for finding gems at a low cost, which could be ideal for Spurs given the Evening Standard claiming that the north Londoners will only be able to operate in the free transfer and swap deal market this summer.

Mourinho already poached an assistant manager and goalkeeping coach from Lille, could he do the same with Campos? Much of the Spurs fanbase hope so.

Here’s what has been said…

Not another baldini — SJ (@shooterj11) May 20, 2020

Does he play as a 2nd striker? — lee lambrianou (@leeharry100) May 20, 2020

The “yet” reveals that we have at least opened talks. That’s good I guess 🤷‍♂️ — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 20, 2020

Standard Spurs ‘potentially exciting’ transfer deal timeline process a gwan. We’re only moments away from the ‘_______ has signed a contract with _______*’ stage!!!!! — samroc (@samrockweezy) May 20, 2020

Not surprising. Although it seems like he would be a potential great addition to the club no way Levy wants someone in there that will point out how much of a cheap idiot he is and how he is detrimental to the club. Plus that would be another salary Levy would have to pay. — Mike Cloud (@MikeCloud15) May 21, 2020

People need to relax. Spurs are clearly interested and in talks. The guy only announced though that he was leaving on Monday. Give it time and we’ll know soon enough. — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 20, 2020

Now everyone can relax. 1. It would be unbelievable if we could add him to our roster. 2. If it doesn't happen we need to move on and progress. Lets just hope we get this over the line. https://t.co/B8SJvMj0mQ — Harry Levy® (@HazzyLevy) May 20, 2020

Delete — Luis COYS (@Misto_Mackey) May 20, 2020

This one hurts. I was holding out hope until then. — Mario Mendoza (@🏠) (@El_Oso1989) May 20, 2020

Spurs is a circus — Jack (@lemmonjack_) May 20, 2020

Levy cannot drop the ball with this one. — Zain (@maestroZain) May 20, 2020

If Campo becomes a new sports manager/director then Levy will scare him off too🤬 — Tony Rodrigues (@TonyJamie70) May 21, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans unleash fury as Serge Aurier breaks lockdown…