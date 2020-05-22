 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Fabrizio Romano delivers Luis Campos update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 22/5/2020 | 09:37am

Tottenham Hotspur have a new saga emerging this week after Lille sporting director Luis Campos requested to leave the Ligue 1 outfit early, according to reports in France.

Many supporters are desperate to see the talent-spotter link up with Jose Mourinho again but a fresh update from the reliable Fabrizio Romano fails to provide much encouragement.

Do Spurs need Luis Campos at the club?

Absolutely!

Not really!

The Italian football journalist responded to one fan’s question on Twitter with the following news…

And it has led to many reacting on social media.

Campos is the man responsible for unearthing stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Fabinho and Nicolas Pepe. He also worked as a scout under Mourinho at Real Madrid several years ago.

The fellow Portuguese is known for finding gems at a low cost, which could be ideal for Spurs given the Evening Standard claiming that the north Londoners will only be able to operate in the free transfer and swap deal market this summer.

Mourinho already poached an assistant manager and goalkeeping coach from Lille, could he do the same with Campos? Much of the Spurs fanbase hope so.

Here’s what has been said…

