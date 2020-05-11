 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to fresh Milinkovic-Savic reports

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 11/5/2020 | 08:27pm

Tottenham Hotspur have been frequently linked with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer and now fresh reports have emerged from Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs have entered the race to land the 25-year-old midfielder with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United also mooted as well as Serie A Juventus and Inter Milan.

Savic appears to be an ideal target considering his comparisons to both Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure whilst he has also been described as a “delightful footballer” who has a bit of “Catalan flair” in the past, too.

This season, the Serb has featured in 31 matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists, via Transfermarkt. He’s even averaging 2.1 shots, 1.6 tackles, 1.3 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per game (WhoScored).

Would Savic, Ndombele & GLC be the best midfield in the PL?

100%!

100%!

Nope!

Nope!

It’s thought that Savic could be available for £80m according to the Daily Mail, but Sky Sports Italia via talkSPORT, have previously quoted a monstrous £131m fee.

Much of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the reports on Twitter, here’s what has been said in response…

Article title: Spurs fans react to fresh Milinkovic-Savic reports

