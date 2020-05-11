Spurs fans react to fresh Milinkovic-Savic reports

Tottenham Hotspur have been frequently linked with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer and now fresh reports have emerged from Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs have entered the race to land the 25-year-old midfielder with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United also mooted as well as Serie A Juventus and Inter Milan.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Savic appears to be an ideal target considering his comparisons to both Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure whilst he has also been described as a “delightful footballer” who has a bit of “Catalan flair” in the past, too.

This season, the Serb has featured in 31 matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists, via Transfermarkt. He’s even averaging 2.1 shots, 1.6 tackles, 1.3 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per game (WhoScored).

Would Savic, Ndombele & GLC be the best midfield in the PL?

100%! Vote Nope! Vote

It’s thought that Savic could be available for £80m according to the Daily Mail, but Sky Sports Italia via talkSPORT, have previously quoted a monstrous £131m fee.

Much of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the reports on Twitter, here’s what has been said in response…

It’s amazing how one day Mourinho is only allowed free agents in the summer and the next day we are in for fucking Milinkovic-Savic. Done with it and sick of it. — josehhhhhh (@Jos_ehhhh) May 10, 2020

Exactly the midfielder we should've got

I would've gone for him instead of ndombele https://t.co/mBtYkmB2sV — SimplySpurs (@coyslife) May 10, 2020

The perfect signing imo. Does everything we need. He is kinda Dembele esque. — Felix Høybye (@Felix_HP1) May 10, 2020

Don’t believe that one — markmcallister (@markmac2004) May 10, 2020

Don’t think we need him but would love it — Turner ⚪️ (On loan at Gladbach) (@thfcturner) May 10, 2020

Absolute superb player. Probably be cheaper than DVDB? — Jack Sullivan (@JackSul14594861) May 10, 2020

Would be a great signing! — Jonny Hotspur (@jonnycoys) May 10, 2020

Top midfielder 🔝 🔝 it would be a great sign!!! #COYS — A Corsica Vince ❄️ (@ACorsicaVince) May 10, 2020

Hahahaha. I wish. — Scott Clay (@scotthclay) May 10, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to rival interest in Tanguy Ndombele…