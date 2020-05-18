 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Ryan Fraser latest

Spurs fans react to Ryan Fraser latest

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 18/5/2020 | 07:10pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s reported pursuit of soon-to-be free agent Ryan Fraser has moved up a gear this week after reports claimed the AFC Bournemouth winger has his sights set on a switch to north London.

The Daily Mirror claim that Spurs have become ‘serious contenders’ to land the 26-year-old following the expiry of his contract on June 30 and the winger is said to be interested in the move.

It’s been widely stated that Jose Mourinho will have to work with a limited budget this summer which will restrict him to free transfers and swap deals barring any major sales.

And that is why Fraser is of some appeal to the Portuguese boss.

The Scot racked up 15 assists last term and had managed four this campaign before lockdown put a stop to the top-flight season.

This fresh report has sparked a big reaction from the Spurs faithful on social media with many seemingly behind the move, here’s what has been said…

