Spurs fans react to Ryan Fraser latest

Tottenham Hotspur’s reported pursuit of soon-to-be free agent Ryan Fraser has moved up a gear this week after reports claimed the AFC Bournemouth winger has his sights set on a switch to north London.

The Daily Mirror claim that Spurs have become ‘serious contenders’ to land the 26-year-old following the expiry of his contract on June 30 and the winger is said to be interested in the move.

It’s been widely stated that Jose Mourinho will have to work with a limited budget this summer which will restrict him to free transfers and swap deals barring any major sales.

And that is why Fraser is of some appeal to the Portuguese boss.

The Scot racked up 15 assists last term and had managed four this campaign before lockdown put a stop to the top-flight season.

This fresh report has sparked a big reaction from the Spurs faithful on social media with many seemingly behind the move, here’s what has been said…

Sell one of Moura, Lamela or Sissoko to free up funds to spend elsewhere

Sensible transfer imo — Alex (@alexcoys2020) May 18, 2020

Well if he can just cross a ball that would be an improvement on that shocker Aurier. — O`Shadyone (@AlanRichardSte1) May 18, 2020

Would be a solid addition to the squad — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) May 18, 2020

He's a much better winger than Lucas. Lucas is best utilized as a second striker or CF imo. Fraser can run down the wing and whip in accurate crosses consistently. That's not Lucas's game. Lucas better up top. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 18, 2020

Would be a good signing. Underrated. https://t.co/zAfS3JjgR1 — Georgey Boy (@JorgeYid) May 18, 2020

Get him please — Yusuf Shitu Aliyu (@yusufdadinho) May 17, 2020

would take him all day, improve the squad depth. — Dãvîd🃏 (@_LemonSqueezer_) May 17, 2020

Good work ethic, can play as a winger & as a wing back. Nobody’s going to be spending huge sums this summer, good deal if it’s on a free 👏🏼 https://t.co/9T1432i24U — JORDAN (@jordancoughlann) May 17, 2020

It will definitely be an awesome signing for some. He’s one of the key players at @afcbournemouth and has an amazing work ethic. — Free Lil Yak (@LastOGstanding) May 17, 2020

Lamela replacement. — Tim Lanigan (@TimLanigan2) May 17, 2020

Be a great signing imo — DL (@Daniellawrance1) May 17, 2020

Definitely an upgrade on lamela, and younger and make money on selling one and getting the other in for free. — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) May 18, 2020

Assist king — Thank you #NHS (@KlinsmannsDive) May 17, 2020

