Spurs fans rave over Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur fans are loving midfielder Gedson Fernandes after his latest comments to the club’s official website.

The 21-year-old has been speaking about adjusting to life in the Premier League after joining on an 18-month loan from Portuguese outfit Benfica back in January.

Fernandes has described his time in England so far as “completely crazy” following 11 appearances for Spurs, albeit mostly from the bench.

Although despite not scoring or providing a single assist this term, the attacking midfielder has clearly won over some members of the Lilywhites support already with many raving over him on social media.

Jose Mourinho has a wealth of options both centrally and out wide, so Fernandes may need to wait for more of an opportunity, but he does still have another 12 months to secure a permanent switch to north London.

One fan called to see more of the Portuguese ace this season whilst another labelled him as a “fantastic prospect”.

Here’s more of what has been said…

Sign him permanently pls — 🗿 (@depressionftbl) May 6, 2020

Give him a year of regular PL football and he’ll become one of the best midfielders in the league https://t.co/oDaR3q3xGZ — Max 🌪 (@MaxTHFC_) May 6, 2020

He looks very good in his appearances, I look forward to seeing him play again. — James (@OldManHotspur) May 6, 2020

He’d be a super player for us, I like him — Michael Donkor (@mikyonehotspur) May 6, 2020

Can’t wait to see him playing again — 🧀 (@NdombeleAlvaro) May 6, 2020

He’s got the best boss to get the best out of him…. He will be phenomenal whenever we start back up 💙 — Nanny Dean (@Allibongo34) May 6, 2020

The league (and some of our fans tbh) are sleeping on Gedson. Fantastic prospect! Rate him highly!👌🏿👌🏿 — Mpho Money Mpho Problems (@Afro_Scot) May 7, 2020

He is doing pretty good 👍. I hope he further increases his level. — FAIZAN KIRMANI (@faizan_kirmani) May 6, 2020

I love Gedson. I think if given the opportunity he could be great! My kinda midfielder and he showed it in games vs Norwich, easy our MOTM. — nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) May 6, 2020

we need more of this guy — Knight Erik Lamela for Stamping on Fabregas’s Hand (@ilovepizzahut3) May 6, 2020

