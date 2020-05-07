 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans rave over Gedson Fernandes

Spurs fans rave over Gedson Fernandes

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 7/5/2020 | 06:01pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans are loving midfielder Gedson Fernandes after his latest comments to the club’s official website.

The 21-year-old has been speaking about adjusting to life in the Premier League after joining on an 18-month loan from Portuguese outfit Benfica back in January.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Fernandes has described his time in England so far as “completely crazy” following 11 appearances for Spurs, albeit mostly from the bench.

Although despite not scoring or providing a single assist this term, the attacking midfielder has clearly won over some members of the Lilywhites support already with many raving over him on social media.

Is Gedson Fernandes good enough for Spurs?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Jose Mourinho has a wealth of options both centrally and out wide, so Fernandes may need to wait for more of an opportunity, but he does still have another 12 months to secure a permanent switch to north London.

One fan called to see more of the Portuguese ace this season whilst another labelled him as a “fantastic prospect”.

Here’s more of what has been said…

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to transfer report on Serhou Guirassy

Article title: Spurs fans rave over Gedson Fernandes

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 