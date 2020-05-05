 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Jan Vertonghen contract latest

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 09:10am

According to the Telegraph, via Tribal Football, Tottenham Hotspur have opened negotiations with centre-back Jan Vertonghen over a contract extension with his current deal set to expire soon, and supporters have been reacting to the news on social media this week.

It’s claimed that the 33-year-old veteran is attracting interest from the likes of Ajax and both Milan clubs, but Jose Mourinho isn’t prepared to give up on the Belgian just yet.

Talks have now resumed over the prospect of a new 12-month deal.

This decision could have been made given the off-the-field situation and other reports suggesting that the north Londoners will have a rather minuscule transfer budget as a result.

Vertonghen has played 26 times in all competitions this season, taking his total for the club to 311 appearances after originally joining the club back in 2012 from Ajax.

But do the fans want to see him stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Here’s how they have been reacting to the fresh report…

