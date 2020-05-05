According to the Telegraph, via Tribal Football, Tottenham Hotspur have opened negotiations with centre-back Jan Vertonghen over a contract extension with his current deal set to expire soon, and supporters have been reacting to the news on social media this week.
It’s claimed that the 33-year-old veteran is attracting interest from the likes of Ajax and both Milan clubs, but Jose Mourinho isn’t prepared to give up on the Belgian just yet.
Talks have now resumed over the prospect of a new 12-month deal.
This decision could have been made given the off-the-field situation and other reports suggesting that the north Londoners will have a rather minuscule transfer budget as a result.
Vertonghen has played 26 times in all competitions this season, taking his total for the club to 311 appearances after originally joining the club back in 2012 from Ajax.
But do the fans want to see him stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
Here’s how they have been reacting to the fresh report…
Sensible. I think we should have extended with Fernando for another season.
— Richard Brecker (@RichardBrecker) May 4, 2020
Fernando I agree, Jan’s turning circle is reminiscent of a cruise liner so personally wouldn’t renew imo
— Giorgio Viventi (@ViventiGiorgio) May 4, 2020
Just let him go i love jan but it’s time to rebuild
— BidoShalaby🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@shalaby_bido) May 4, 2020
Bad move imo
— 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) May 4, 2020
No room for sentiment in football I’m afraid. Poch had to go as does Jan. Sad but true.
— ParkLane 🏴🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@ParkLan73862488) May 4, 2020
It’s time to move on… we need a shakeup in our defense badly
— Turner ⚪️ (@thfcturner) May 4, 2020
Will his signing bonus include a fresh pair of legs to replace the old pair??
— Jason Hanna (@jayhandscoys) May 4, 2020
YEEEES! The man deserves at least 1-2 years, he has to lift some sort of trophy before he leaves.
— 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) May 4, 2020
Great news . I genuinely want him to stay .#COYS# 😍😍
— Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) May 4, 2020
Let Him go He’s finished
— Closure99 (@Closure991) May 4, 2020
Super Jan is a spurs legend make no mistake! Would love to see him retire at our club!
— Jeremy Nelson (@JeremyN23053803) May 4, 2020
Pre pandemic I would have said don’t renew but money needs to be spent in other areas, not replacing him. At the very least, having his experience on the pitch and around the locker room is a positive.
— Bryce Cathcart (@Brycecathcart) May 4, 2020
Great news – still a class defender – he’s got another year or 2 in him
— Paul Redshaw (@PReddog84) May 4, 2020
Pointless, extend him so he can make appearances in EFL Cup?
Last year was near-tragic, I supposed he can bounce back, but he was a slow player to begin with… many doubts…
— maria. (@ukidzrannoying) May 4, 2020
No sorry, too slow now
— John Gardiner (@gingerjohn66) May 4, 2020
