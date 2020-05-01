One signing from the Mauricio Pochettino era at Tottenham Hotspur may not be at the club much longer after fresh reports emerged linking him with an exit.
According to Football Insider, Spurs are ready to sell centre-back Juan Foyth this summer with the north Londoners looking to recoup as much of the £8m they paid for him as possible in order to bolster funds for a rebuild.
The 22-year-old has failed to make an impression on manager Jose Mourinho since he took over back in November, and despite blocking an exit during the January transfer window, it is expected that they will tell the Argentine to find a new club come the end of the season.
Such a report has divided the Spurs faithful, some see the decision as a wise one whilst others believe it would be a massive mistake and a loan move would be more suffice.
Foyth has only featured seven times this season, taking his total for the club to 32 appearances since joining from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017.
Here’s what fans have been saying…
Think a loan move will be a better option
— Tate (@tatefitz9) April 30, 2020
Loan Foyth out, don’t sell. Selling would be a mistake. https://t.co/Ol0JGYRhtn
— The Whitest Black Guy You Know (@ttiddg12new) April 30, 2020
With a run of games, he’ll be a star somewhere. Wasted opportunity
— sabina nardell (@lillun6) April 30, 2020
I’m disgusted.
— CA Juan Foyth (@thfckofi) April 30, 2020
Lotsa potential
— Jonno0612Spurs (@Jonatha57646496) April 30, 2020
He is a ball playing centre half and an Argentine international, a rare find…
— Ricky O’ Hanlon (@rickyohanlon) April 30, 2020
Big mistake
— JAMES (@ivanbenne77) April 30, 2020
A gem that never got polished ! We will regret if this happens
— t31@🇳🇿🇸🇬✌🏽 (@t3166309633) May 1, 2020
Noooooo
Just loan him please,he has so much potential
— MayTheFoyth🇨🇭 (@jornTHFC) April 30, 2020
Foyth has so much potential. Hasn’t really been given a fair chance. You’d all be singing a different tune if he didn’t get injured preseason and was able to show you all how credible he is as a CB/RB 😴.
— 24 (@_Kamaali) April 30, 2020
Liability
— trevorat (@trevorat1) April 30, 2020
Massive L if this guy leaves
He’s got huge potential
— Fw. Me (@BayowaO) April 30, 2020
He’s awful! Good riddance
— Dr Tottenham (@shermdogg7) April 30, 2020
