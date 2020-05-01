 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react to Juan Foyth exit report

Spurs fans react to Juan Foyth exit report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 08:50pm

One signing from the Mauricio Pochettino era at Tottenham Hotspur may not be at the club much longer after fresh reports emerged linking him with an exit.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are ready to sell centre-back Juan Foyth this summer with the north Londoners looking to recoup as much of the £8m they paid for him as possible in order to bolster funds for a rebuild.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

The 22-year-old has failed to make an impression on manager Jose Mourinho since he took over back in November, and despite blocking an exit during the January transfer window, it is expected that they will tell the Argentine to find a new club come the end of the season.

Such a report has divided the Spurs faithful, some see the decision as a wise one whilst others believe it would be a massive mistake and a loan move would be more suffice.

What should Spurs do with Juan Foyth?

Play him

Play him

Sell him

Sell him

Loan him

Loan him

Foyth has only featured seven times this season, taking his total for the club to 32 appearances since joining from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

AND in other news, Spurs fans react over Hugo Lloris bombshell

Article title: Spurs fans react to Juan Foyth exit report

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 