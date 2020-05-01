Spurs fans react to Juan Foyth exit report

One signing from the Mauricio Pochettino era at Tottenham Hotspur may not be at the club much longer after fresh reports emerged linking him with an exit.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are ready to sell centre-back Juan Foyth this summer with the north Londoners looking to recoup as much of the £8m they paid for him as possible in order to bolster funds for a rebuild.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The 22-year-old has failed to make an impression on manager Jose Mourinho since he took over back in November, and despite blocking an exit during the January transfer window, it is expected that they will tell the Argentine to find a new club come the end of the season.

Such a report has divided the Spurs faithful, some see the decision as a wise one whilst others believe it would be a massive mistake and a loan move would be more suffice.

What should Spurs do with Juan Foyth?

Play him Vote Sell him Vote Loan him Vote

Foyth has only featured seven times this season, taking his total for the club to 32 appearances since joining from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Think a loan move will be a better option — Tate (@tatefitz9) April 30, 2020

Loan Foyth out, don’t sell. Selling would be a mistake. https://t.co/Ol0JGYRhtn — The Whitest Black Guy You Know (@ttiddg12new) April 30, 2020

With a run of games, he’ll be a star somewhere. Wasted opportunity — sabina nardell (@lillun6) April 30, 2020

I’m disgusted. — CA Juan Foyth (@thfckofi) April 30, 2020

Lotsa potential — Jonno0612Spurs (@Jonatha57646496) April 30, 2020

He is a ball playing centre half and an Argentine international, a rare find… — Ricky O’ Hanlon (@rickyohanlon) April 30, 2020

Big mistake — JAMES (@ivanbenne77) April 30, 2020

A gem that never got polished ! We will regret if this happens — t31@🇳🇿🇸🇬✌🏽 (@t3166309633) May 1, 2020

Noooooo

Just loan him please,he has so much potential — MayTheFoyth🇨🇭 (@jornTHFC) April 30, 2020

Foyth has so much potential. Hasn’t really been given a fair chance. You’d all be singing a different tune if he didn’t get injured preseason and was able to show you all how credible he is as a CB/RB 😴. — 24 (@_Kamaali) April 30, 2020

Liability — trevorat (@trevorat1) April 30, 2020

Massive L if this guy leaves

He’s got huge potential — Fw. Me (@BayowaO) April 30, 2020

He’s awful! Good riddance — Dr Tottenham (@shermdogg7) April 30, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans react over Hugo Lloris bombshell…