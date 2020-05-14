 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Juan Foyth's potential exit

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 04:32pm

It appears as if Juan Foyth’s time at Tottenham Hotspur is coming closer to an end and his agents recent comments have sparked a reaction from supporters in north London.

The 22-year-old’s agent, Claudio Curti, has suggested that Spurs centre-back has no future at the club in an interview with talkSPORT this week.

Should Spurs sell Juan Foyth this summer?

100%, yes!

100%, yes!

No way!

No way!

He said: “But we still have a pending talk with Tottenham to clarify the future. We don’t judge the coach’s decisions and we don’t get involved in his job, but what’s clear is that the club’s project with Juan has changed. We have a pending chat with Tottenham and for sure the topic will come up.”

Foyth has played just three times since Jose Mourinho took the managerial reins in November with his last appearance coming in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City where he was hauled off following a mistake.

However, many fans at the club believe this would be a massive mistake whilst others have blasted him for being error-prone.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have said in response…

