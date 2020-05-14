Spurs fans react to Juan Foyth’s potential exit

It appears as if Juan Foyth’s time at Tottenham Hotspur is coming closer to an end and his agents recent comments have sparked a reaction from supporters in north London.

The 22-year-old’s agent, Claudio Curti, has suggested that Spurs centre-back has no future at the club in an interview with talkSPORT this week.

He said: “But we still have a pending talk with Tottenham to clarify the future. We don’t judge the coach’s decisions and we don’t get involved in his job, but what’s clear is that the club’s project with Juan has changed. We have a pending chat with Tottenham and for sure the topic will come up.”

Foyth has played just three times since Jose Mourinho took the managerial reins in November with his last appearance coming in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City where he was hauled off following a mistake.

However, many fans at the club believe this would be a massive mistake whilst others have blasted him for being error-prone.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have said in response…

he's a loan away from being a top player for us. Mistake to sell. — Garreth Woods (@Gawoo1012) May 13, 2020

Looks so out of his depth at PL level, Full of mistakes and bad decisions,Clearly not good enough at the moment and we do not have the time to wait and see if he will improve, Hope we manage to sell him on and bring in someone that is ready to improve our defence, Jose knows best — Andy THFC (@AndyTHFC14) May 13, 2020

Superb against West Ham in the Cup at CB – looks as if he just needs to concentrate more and could be a real prospect — Jamie Richards (@Jamie50R) May 13, 2020

Massive mistake ! His worthy and talented but caught between 2 coaches of grooming talent and name players ! It’s regretful to read this 🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼 — t31@🇳🇿🇸🇬✌🏽 (@t3166309633) May 14, 2020

State of this club if they sell him before giving him a loan. — auggiemarch (@mrmarch__) May 14, 2020

We will regret this — Danny Reardon (@ReardonDr) May 13, 2020

Shame really, think he has potential to be really good with the right coach. Definitely needs an arm round him though which is probably why Mourinho’s not interested — Danny Stone (@StoneyBizzle1) May 13, 2020

Please please please please let this be true!!! Pleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeease!!! pic.twitter.com/ww42UaXWD6 — Sweetest Dreams Escape™️ (@ThisWayUpToo) May 14, 2020

He is a real footballer suited to a team that plays football. Foyth has huge potential with a top team and to sell him would be a big mistake- though he sometimes over-dribbles. Why are we doubting 22year old signed by Pochettino and very talented? — loosetalk (@loosetalk4) May 13, 2020

Beg he don't leave. He's probably our best CB outside Jan and Toby https://t.co/QdYbpmMYza — Toby O'Neill (@ONeillToby) May 13, 2020

Our loss. Has the ability to become one of the best cbs in Europe. Serious talent https://t.co/AGmcxJcVPD — Sam Ricketts (@Sam_Ricketts_) May 13, 2020

He has the potential but his too mistake prone, would rather he go on loan but not good enough atm. Time to go https://t.co/5m4ThR2qnM — Sam (@SG_17THFC) May 13, 2020

Far too error prone, he’s got potential but I’m fed up with watching him cost us goals — Robbie Hughes (@RobbieH80383480) May 13, 2020

It’s a yes from me simply because he never learns from his mistakes. I bit like youness kaboul. Great defender but always 2 massive mistakes in him with his decision making or when in possession — Fleetwoodmac81 (@fleetwoodmac81) May 13, 2020

