Spurs fans react over full-back swap carousel with Juventus

This week Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with their first ‘swap deal’ ahead of a new landscape in the transfer market this summer.

It remains to be seen just how bad the pandemic has affected finances in football, but the Evening Standard reported that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho would be mainly limited to free transfers and deals that didn’t involve hefty fees.

Would Rose & Aurier for Sandro & De Sciglio be smart business?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the north Londoners could look to deal both Danny Rose and Serge Aurier to Serie A outfit Juventus in return for fellow full-backs Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio.

This could well be a sign of things to come as strange as it seems now.

Rose is currently out on loan to Newcastle United whilst Aurier has been a frequent presence under Mourinho this campaign, featuring 24 times since he took the reins in November.

Meanwhile, Sandro appears to be Mauricio Sarri’s first-choice left-back having played 22 league games this term – De Sciglio has barely featured at all this term, via WhoScored.

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the reported transfer plan…

If Juve accept this then they're clueless — BigB ♠️ (@OkukhuluB) May 13, 2020

This would be the worst deal in the history of Juventus, I can promise them that 😂 — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) May 13, 2020

Get Dybala while we are there as well! — KR4M (@KR4M316) May 13, 2020

Sandro is washed. Rather get a different LB tbh. — Felix Høybye (@Felix_HP1) May 13, 2020

I could see us swapping Aurier for De Sciglio and I think it would benefit both teams, but there’s no way Juve would swap Sandro for Rose. That makes absolutely no sense. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 14, 2020

No no nooo sell aurier for dybala — Djguy8000 (@djguy8000) May 14, 2020

I beg — George Rickwood THFC (@rickwood_george) May 13, 2020

daniel levy you saucy demon, get this done https://t.co/2rQlS7v6mE — alfie vanoli (@alfie_vanoli) May 13, 2020

What a deal — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) May 13, 2020

YES PLEASE 😍 — Dan⚽️ (@DanGeorge94) May 13, 2020

Both are trash — BidoShalaby🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@shalaby_bido) May 13, 2020

If levy can get this deal done, it'll be a bigger coup than getting someone to pay an 8 figure sum on janssen — The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) May 13, 2020

Too good to be true — days🇰🇷 (@sonswembley) May 13, 2020

