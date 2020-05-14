 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react over full-back swap carousel with Juventus

Spurs fans react over full-back swap carousel with Juventus

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 07:43pm

This week Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with their first ‘swap deal’ ahead of a new landscape in the transfer market this summer.

It remains to be seen just how bad the pandemic has affected finances in football, but the Evening Standard reported that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho would be mainly limited to free transfers and deals that didn’t involve hefty fees.

Would Rose & Aurier for Sandro & De Sciglio be smart business?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the north Londoners could look to deal both Danny Rose and Serge Aurier to Serie A outfit Juventus in return for fellow full-backs Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio.

This could well be a sign of things to come as strange as it seems now.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

Rose is currently out on loan to Newcastle United whilst Aurier has been a frequent presence under Mourinho this campaign, featuring 24 times since he took the reins in November.

Meanwhile, Sandro appears to be Mauricio Sarri’s first-choice left-back having played 22 league games this term – De Sciglio has barely featured at all this term, via WhoScored.

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the reported transfer plan…

AND in other news, Spurs fans react as Dennis Cirkin report emerges

Article title: Spurs fans react over full-back swap carousel with Juventus

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 