Spurs fans react as price named for Betis striker Loren Moron

Tottenham Hotspur fans aren’t best pleased with emerging reports suggesting they’d have to fork out a near club-record fee for one transfer target this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Spurs will need to pay €60m (£53m) to clinch Real Betis talisman Loren Moron, which is believed to be his release clause.

Who would you rather sign as backup to Harry Kane?

Loren Moron Vote Arkadiusz Milik Vote Victor Osimhen Vote Olivier Giroud Vote

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side have been scouting the forward all season but the La Liga outfit are unwilling to part ways with such an integral figure.

Moron has bagged 11 goals and provided three assists in all competitions this term, including a strike against Spanish giants Barcelona early in the campaign, per Transfermarkt.

There’s also a suggestion that it’ll be on Daniel Levy to drive the striker’s price down just like he did for Giovani Lo Celso in the summer.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Spurs certainly need to bolster their attacking department as there’s simply been too much reliance on Harry Kane, who Mourinho has rued the absence of since he picked up an injury on New Year’s Day.

But many in north London don’t want to see the 26-year-old Spaniard make the switch, here’s what has been said…

I fully expect Levy to offer half a furlough scheme and 4 of the nurses currently working at the stadium. — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) May 14, 2020

Quite fitting that Levy has met his match with a fella called moron. https://t.co/JiMyqR1Vm3 — Sean Phillip (@SeanPhillip15) May 14, 2020

Yeah you keep your 9 goals 👍 — Tøm (@TomCOYS) May 14, 2020

LOOOOL — Rue (@thfcrueben) May 14, 2020

Who????? Never heard of him… — Lee Adler (@AdlerSussudio) May 14, 2020

Another full summer of waiting for Levy to finish dancing with Real Betis before we get the player🤦 — Real Spurs Breathe Fire (@LadyCP1851) May 14, 2020

Next one please 🙋‍♂️ — POCHY|GODLY-GOLDY 🦂⚽️🦂 (@MaraDinho_10) May 14, 2020

Betis should do one lol 😂 — Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) May 14, 2020

Spurs will sign him on loan and buy him for €20 in January. Thats the Levy special. — Simon Coleman (@simonsayssoccer) May 14, 2020

We will be morons if we do that — DAVINSON SÁNCHEZ (@the____creator) May 14, 2020

We’d be morons to pay 6 million given the pandemic. Average player. Pass. — Shreyas Rao (@Spurs_Shreyas) May 14, 2020

Levy is the biggest moron at Tottenham. We don’t need another — Samuel (@Iron14Lion) May 14, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs £35m target sends transfer message to Levy and Mourinho…