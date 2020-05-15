 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as price named for Betis striker Loren Moron

by Lewis Blain
15/5/2020

Tottenham Hotspur fans aren’t best pleased with emerging reports suggesting they’d have to fork out a near club-record fee for one transfer target this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Spurs will need to pay €60m (£53m) to clinch Real Betis talisman Loren Moron, which is believed to be his release clause.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side have been scouting the forward all season but the La Liga outfit are unwilling to part ways with such an integral figure.

Moron has bagged 11 goals and provided three assists in all competitions this term, including a strike against Spanish giants Barcelona early in the campaign, per Transfermarkt.

There’s also a suggestion that it’ll be on Daniel Levy to drive the striker’s price down just like he did for Giovani Lo Celso in the summer.

Spurs certainly need to bolster their attacking department as there’s simply been too much reliance on Harry Kane, who Mourinho has rued the absence of since he picked up an injury on New Year’s Day.

But many in north London don’t want to see the 26-year-old Spaniard make the switch, here’s what has been said…

