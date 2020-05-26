Spurs fans react to Lucas Moura’s recent comments

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in their droves to recent comments from their winger, Lucas Moura, this week and it’s fair to suggest that the Brazilian has divided opinion in north London.

The 27-year-old has lauded his manager Jose Mourinho for his support since taking the helm back in November and also went on to claim that he’d like to ‘become a champion’ at the club, thus marking his name down in folklore.

In an interview with Globo Esporte, Moura said: “You know I have that goal in my career (returning to Sao Paulo). But I have things to achieve here, the club is growing a lot. With the arrival of Mourinho and after last season, we reached another level. I aim to be champion here. I really want to be a champion and mark my name in the history of the club.”

It could be argued that the attacker already has etched his way into Spurs history after he bagged a stunning hat-trick against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final second leg to send them into the final last season.

Despite this, some supporters have blasted him for being ‘too inconsistent’ whilst others even wanted Moura sold – he is currently valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt.

This term, the former PSG man has provided seven goals and three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions and is clearly a favoured player by Mourinho.

Many fans have suggested that he’s best utilised as a rotation option or someone from the bench.

Here’s what has been said so far…

He has already had is name etched into club history with him amazing performance against Ajax . — Kevin Janes (@KevinJanes17) May 25, 2020

love him as a player and will always be a club legend for that hat trick, but lets be honest he’s average and shouldn’t start for Spurs every week — Varun 1906 (@varun_1906) May 25, 2020

He’s a good squad player and with Bergwijn here we should really keep him. He offers a great back up who has pace power and a great work rate. Great player to help see out a game with his ability on the counter and defensive input — Ben 🇩🇰🇺🇸 (@BenjiM2003) May 25, 2020

Love him as a person but just so inconsistent — Thfcjoey (@lilywhitescoys) May 25, 2020

‘Mark my name in the history of the club!’ . . . Already done that mate. — John Hall (@JohnHall1985) May 25, 2020

Too inconsistent — ™️ (@thfcsonaldo) May 25, 2020

Great attitude !!! Never a starter for me !!! IMO — Cos1882 (@CNK82) May 25, 2020

Love this guys’ passion 💙 The green kit will forever be associated with @LucasMoura7 — Todd The Fox (@Todd_The_Fox) May 25, 2020

Love you legend. You will win and your name is already marked in the club history — Tottenham Till I Die (@AzizSpurs4Life) May 25, 2020

Mate you were on your way to achieving that after Amsterdam, until God Pochettino dropped you in the final. From cloud 9 to a snakes belly. Thank you Mauricio #COYS https://t.co/PY4tmeTIci — Devon (@TrueGrassroot) May 26, 2020

Finally a shift in players psyche. Jose is intensively ventilating the "trophies are not important" beta idiocy. https://t.co/KJC7Sf8bnd — JM (@KhamsKid) May 26, 2020

