Spurs fans react to Lucas Moura's recent comments

Spurs fans react to Lucas Moura’s recent comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 26/5/2020 | 07:08pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in their droves to recent comments from their winger, Lucas Moura, this week and it’s fair to suggest that the Brazilian has divided opinion in north London.

The 27-year-old has lauded his manager Jose Mourinho for his support since taking the helm back in November and also went on to claim that he’d like to ‘become a champion’ at the club, thus marking his name down in folklore.

Is Lucas Moura already a Spurs legend?

Absolutely!

No way!

In an interview with Globo Esporte, Moura said: “You know I have that goal in my career (returning to Sao Paulo). But I have things to achieve here, the club is growing a lot. With the arrival of Mourinho and after last season, we reached another level. I aim to be champion here. I really want to be a champion and mark my name in the history of the club.”

It could be argued that the attacker already has etched his way into Spurs history after he bagged a stunning hat-trick against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final second leg to send them into the final last season.

Despite this, some supporters have blasted him for being ‘too inconsistent’ whilst others even wanted Moura sold – he is currently valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt.

This term, the former PSG man has provided seven goals and three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions and is clearly a favoured player by Mourinho.

Many fans have suggested that he’s best utilised as a rotation option or someone from the bench.

Here’s what has been said so far…

