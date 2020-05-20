Spurs fans react to Luis Campos latest

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been feeling a bit of Paulo Dybala-esque deja vu this week as Lille sporting director Luis Campos was linked with a move to the club by Canal+ via GFFN.

However, within the hour, both Football.London’s Alasdair Gold and the Telegraph’s Jason Burt played down such claims, resulting in reaction from supporters on social media.

It’s believed that there is no agreement in place with the Portuguese talent spotter, who has previously worked with Jose Mourinho before at Real Madrid.

What appears to be true, however, is the fact that Campos would like to leave his position at the Ligue 1 outfit after being left out of recent key decisions.

Many in north London would love to see him join the club in a similar capacity, which has led to some urging Daniel Levy to swoop in for him before another team does.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the update on Twitter…

The harbinger of doom…. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 19, 2020

Aaaaaaannnnnnndddddd there goes the hope — Thank you #NHS (@KlinsmannsDive) May 19, 2020

No good having the best sporting director in the world, when chairman won’t open his purse — Roy (@railway79) May 19, 2020

#COYS at a sensitive turning point now – especially with the existing economic situation. Jose needs the right support and effective footballing strategy if Spurs are to realise it’s potential again. Levy must pull out all the stops.. Short term cost, but a longterm investment pic.twitter.com/sWOfKfKbAI — Mr Mourinho (@TheMacBoy_) May 19, 2020

He’s probably already met Levy and said naaaaah you’re alright mate — Nick’Yid’George (@nickgeorge36) May 19, 2020

This is the best signing for our club beyond maybe Mbappe. — DejaHu_thfc (@Deja_Hu) May 19, 2020

Just let me dream — Bennett 베넷 (@BennettH1882) May 19, 2020

We’d ruin him!! — AidenMc11 (@Aiden85710047) May 19, 2020

The only obstacle to him coming is having to speak to and work with Daniel levy on a daily basis. I assume he’d have one word with Mitchell and run a mile. — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) May 20, 2020

Ahh good, if you guys get him that would be a massive and I mean massive coup — ™️ (@D20048) May 19, 2020

Don’t care he’s coming 100% — Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_comps) May 19, 2020

Levy has decided he has a greater knowledge of scouting Europes leagues and is confident in finding the next clinton N’jie. — graham 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@grahamroon) May 19, 2020

Dybala flashbacks — Jake (@thfcmassive) May 19, 2020

