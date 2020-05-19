 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react as Luis Campos wants Lille exit

Spurs fans react as Luis Campos wants Lille exit

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 09:42am

Tottenham Hotspur have been mooted with adding a director of football position ever since Jose Mourinho was appointed back in November, and those chances have been given a boost following fresh reports over one of their targets.

According to RMC Sport, Luis Campos has requested to leave his position at Lille and fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

The Portuguese boss has worked with Campos before when the pair were at Real Madrid, and they have remained close friends.

Do Spurs need Luis Campos?

Absolutely!

Absolutely!

No way!

No way!

Mourinho poached two members of Lille’s coaching staff which has only fueled speculation that the sporting director would follow suit.

Spurs have been without someone in the role ever since Paul Mitchell was placed on gardening leave in 2017. He’s since gone on to make moves with RB Leipzig.

It is claimed that Campos is unhappy that he has been left out of recent decisions at the Ligue 1 outfit and now would like to be released from his contract despite having three years to run.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Some of the players that the scout has unearthed include Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Anthony Martial, Nicolas Pepe and Fabinho.

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting…

AND in other news, Kevin Phillips urges Spurs to put faith in this defender…

Article title: Spurs fans react as Luis Campos wants Lille exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 