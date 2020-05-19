Spurs fans react as Luis Campos wants Lille exit

Tottenham Hotspur have been mooted with adding a director of football position ever since Jose Mourinho was appointed back in November, and those chances have been given a boost following fresh reports over one of their targets.

According to RMC Sport, Luis Campos has requested to leave his position at Lille and fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

The Portuguese boss has worked with Campos before when the pair were at Real Madrid, and they have remained close friends.

Do Spurs need Luis Campos?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

Mourinho poached two members of Lille’s coaching staff which has only fueled speculation that the sporting director would follow suit.

Spurs have been without someone in the role ever since Paul Mitchell was placed on gardening leave in 2017. He’s since gone on to make moves with RB Leipzig.

It is claimed that Campos is unhappy that he has been left out of recent decisions at the Ligue 1 outfit and now would like to be released from his contract despite having three years to run.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Some of the players that the scout has unearthed include Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Anthony Martial, Nicolas Pepe and Fabinho.

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting…

Please I beg pic.twitter.com/c1DGClbkX3 — Mickey Gif Isolation King 🇪🇺 (@clayblack75) May 18, 2020

Oh plz make it happen — Naomi (@naithfc) May 18, 2020

I think Spurs arE crying out for a DOF. This guy would be perfect — Bri Owen (@brianowen1979) May 18, 2020

AAAAAAA ITS HAPPENING — Kosher Dele (@AllezYids) May 18, 2020

Levy give him a contract now — DAVINSON SÁNCHEZ ( On loan at Dortmund) (@the____creator) May 18, 2020

This would be brilliant – get the likes of Osimhen, Maignan and Soumare to the club. #THFC | #COYS https://t.co/LEzf7GfqBj — 𝙱𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@BaileyRosier) May 18, 2020

bigger than any signing if we pull this off https://t.co/OZSmCOReNU — Kezzy™️ (@HonkMyHonda) May 18, 2020

🙏 he’s so perfect for us https://t.co/iXJ667bXq0 — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) May 18, 2020

Now this is the news I wanted to wake up to — Louis💭 (@THFCLouis_) May 18, 2020

I’m on my knees — manny (@lavarbaIl) May 18, 2020

Its getting serious — Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) May 18, 2020

GET IN — Marc (@PrinceSissoko_) May 18, 2020

He is our future — Suda_Spurs (@unravel68421214) May 18, 2020

Campos has an eye for players, Levy loves low prices, which means prospective players for low costs which is a match made in heaven. Furthermore, if Campos can supply the Mourinho type players then we will be a force next season. https://t.co/pHEbP6zq07 — North London is 🗑 (@SondayDelight) May 18, 2020

Dybala here we come levy out let the rumours all being again — Djguy8000 (@djguy8000) May 18, 2020

AND in other news, Kevin Phillips urges Spurs to put faith in this defender…