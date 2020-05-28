 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans drool over prospect of signing Maxime Lopez

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 07:05pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left dreaming about the prospects of signing one of Jose Mourinho’s reported targets this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Portuguese boss is pushing to sign Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez and with the Ligue 1 outfit set to suffer financially post-pandemic, he could be available for as little as €10m (£9m).

Could Maxime Lopez be Eriken's replacement?

Yes!

No way!

And the Spurs faithful are infatuated by the idea of landing him.

The 22-year-old has been a regular presence under former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas this season. In 23 matches, Lopez has provided three assists and has also averaged 0.8 key passes, 0.7 tackles and 0.7 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

It has led to suggestions from some members of the Lilywhites faithful that he could be a better player than Harry Winks or at least looks very similar to their homegrown youth product.

The France U21 international was even likened to a legendary midfielder, former Barcelona superstar Xavi by one fan…

Earlier in the month, the Evening Standard claimed Spurs would only be able to operate in the free-agent market along with potential swap deals, which would seemingly put an end to rumours such as this.

However, at just £9m this move could be an absolute snip given his age and the positive reaction it would garner, as seen above.

