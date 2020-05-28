Spurs fans drool over prospect of signing Maxime Lopez

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left dreaming about the prospects of signing one of Jose Mourinho’s reported targets this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Portuguese boss is pushing to sign Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez and with the Ligue 1 outfit set to suffer financially post-pandemic, he could be available for as little as €10m (£9m).

Could Maxime Lopez be Eriken's replacement?

And the Spurs faithful are infatuated by the idea of landing him.

Yes please!!! — Sevilla Spurs 🇪🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@sfcbdlm2) May 27, 2020

I like the look of him, tidy on the ball but can play a forward pass. — Mo (@MoCap786) May 27, 2020

Would be a great signing for the future, also decent from my FM19 saves — untitled (@chuuchuuwoah) May 27, 2020

With all the talent we keep snapping up from France surely this guy will be another in that list of top class buys from the french division — Alex Grayburn (@AlexGrayburn) May 27, 2020

The 22-year-old has been a regular presence under former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas this season. In 23 matches, Lopez has provided three assists and has also averaged 0.8 key passes, 0.7 tackles and 0.7 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

It has led to suggestions from some members of the Lilywhites faithful that he could be a better player than Harry Winks or at least looks very similar to their homegrown youth product.

An upgrade on winks but that’s not saying much — Iewis (@lewis_brxwn) May 27, 2020

Seems like Mexican Winks — Abhi THFC (@abhispurs) May 27, 2020

Winks can’t pass like that — ɢɪᴏ ғᴏʀ ʙᴀʟʟᴏɴ ᴅ’ᴏʀ (@TangangaWzn) May 27, 2020

He seems a smaller version of Winks. If we get another midfielder it needs to be a dominant DM. Spend any transfer budget we have at other positions. — Tottenham Loyal (@TottenhamLoyal) May 28, 2020

The France U21 international was even likened to a legendary midfielder, former Barcelona superstar Xavi by one fan…

Reminds me of Xabi — Sibu (@cam_bomvana) May 27, 2020

Earlier in the month, the Evening Standard claimed Spurs would only be able to operate in the free-agent market along with potential swap deals, which would seemingly put an end to rumours such as this.

However, at just £9m this move could be an absolute snip given his age and the positive reaction it would garner, as seen above.

