Spurs fans unimpressed with links to M’Baye Niang

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left unimpressed by a new transfer report that has emerged over the weekend.

According to L’Equipe, Spurs have made contact with Rennes striker M’Baye Niang ahead of a potential summer move and it could cost Daniel Levy somewhere between €20m (£17.9m) and €30m (£26.85m).

Jose Mourinho failed to bolster his side with a striker during the January transfer window and his side have had to deal with the consequences ever since.

Would M'Baye Niang be a good back up for Kane?

Yes! Vote No way! Vote

Leading talisman Harry Kane went down injured on New Year’s Day before Heung-min Son was ruled out for the remainder of the season following his match-winner against Aston Villa shortly later.

It resulted in them crashing out of all cup competitions and sinking seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League with no viable back up to lead the line.

But evidently, Niang is not a player that the Spurs faithful want in north London next term.

Oh look, another French farmer. I thought that building a world class stadium would allow us to sign better players on higher wages? — When will the pub open? 😢 #THFC ⚽️ (@Rog_THFC) June 1, 2020

Watford reject — Bully D (@BullyD10) June 1, 2020

Don’t do this – so so many better strikers available for that price. — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) June 1, 2020

Another from France 🤔

We ever gonna learn?! — Lee Anderson (@atek75) June 1, 2020

Another wide forward from France? Get in — Watson (@watson_THFC) June 1, 2020

He’s not good enough for Milan, why did they he’s good enough for us? 🤦‍♂️ — Brainwashed Kid (@BillieArnaldo) June 1, 2020

2 goals in 16 for Watford. NEXT! — Dan (@oneofourown82) June 1, 2020

Can we stop being linked with garbage from the French league!!

It’s on par with the Scottish League! If we’re a supposedly a #ChampionsLeague club we should be going with Champs League type players! Raise your standards Levy as were all fed up of your penny pinching #COYS #THFC — Peter (@_petey_pan) June 1, 2020

Watford reject — Bully D (@BullyD10) June 1, 2020

The 25-year-old has finally found his feet at the Ligue 1 outfit after providing 15 goals and two assists in 36 appearances this campaign, via Transfermarkt.

Niang struggled to make the mark at AC Milan between 2012 and 2018 with him being sent out on loan four times, which included a spell at Watford, resulting in some fans calling him a “reject”.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Others weren’t happy with the persistent links to players from the French league.

There was even a comparison made to former Spurs flop Clinton N’Jie.

Clinton Nije number 2 — Adam Stancill (@_AdamStancill) June 1, 2020

auriers twin — unfit tanguy (@red_fly10) June 1, 2020

There were also a few supporters who took a swipe at chairman Daniel Levy, as expected, for not wanting to fork out money for the Senegalese striker.

Expect a bid of 5pounds from Levy payable in instalments — Erik Geo (@ErikGeo2) June 1, 2020

It remains to be seen if Spurs hold genuine interest in Niang, but clearly the move wouldn’t go down well with some fans in north London.

AND in other news, Spurs fans react as long-serving STAR linked with summer exit…