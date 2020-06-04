 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react over Mike Maignan transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 08:30pm

A transfer report has sparked fresh debate amongst the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase this week.

According to Tuttosport, which has been relayed by several accounts on Twitter, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho sees Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a priority in the summer.

Soccer Link have also claimed that the Ligue 1 ace has been offered to the north London outfit.

Who should be Spurs' #1 next season?

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris

Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan

Paulo Gazzaniga

Paulo Gazzaniga

Other...

Other...

This backs up previous reports that emerged in May, linking the shot-stopper with a move to north London (as per La Voix du Nord via Sport Witness).

And there are plenty of supporters who would like to see the Frenchman replace his fellow countryman, Hugo Lloris.

The 24-year-old has been Lille’s first-choice glovesman this campaign, playing in a total of 37 matches in all competitions, where he has helped keep 13 clean sheets, via Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Lloris’ season has been a struggle through both inconsistent performances, which has led to the odd clanger as seen against the likes of Southampton, Brighton and Villa whilst injuries haven’t helped his cause either.

Which might be why some are absolutely desperate for an upgrade between the sticks this summer.

The 33-year-old veteran has played just 18 times this term, keeping only two clean sheets.

However, not all of the Spurs faithful were particularly keen on Maignan whilst some simply played down the report completely.

One fan even suggested that the Lille man was worse than Lloris, quite a bold claim with Spurs currently ranking tied-worst for goals conceded in the Premier League’s top ten.

It remains to be seen whether the interest in the Ligue 1 keeper is legitimate, but evidently, his arrival would cause a bit of a divide amongst the Spurs faithful.

Lloris will need to be replaced at some point, and there’s little to suggest that Paulo Gazzaniga is ready for a regular starting berth, so Mourinho could do little wrong in bolstering his goalkeeping department this summer.

