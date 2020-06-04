Spurs fans react over Mike Maignan transfer report

A transfer report has sparked fresh debate amongst the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase this week.

According to Tuttosport, which has been relayed by several accounts on Twitter, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho sees Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a priority in the summer.

Soccer Link have also claimed that the Ligue 1 ace has been offered to the north London outfit.

Who should be Spurs' #1 next season?

Hugo Lloris Vote Mike Maignan Vote Paulo Gazzaniga Vote Other... Vote

This backs up previous reports that emerged in May, linking the shot-stopper with a move to north London (as per La Voix du Nord via Sport Witness).

And there are plenty of supporters who would like to see the Frenchman replace his fellow countryman, Hugo Lloris.

Would be a brilliant successor to Hugo — Aamir. (@YKAamz) June 3, 2020

Good, this squad needs more competition in pretty much every area of the pitch! — Saucessoko (@saucessoko) June 3, 2020

Much needed — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) June 3, 2020

I’m here for this 100% — Jamie ⚪️ (@LilyWhiteSZN) June 3, 2020

I’d like this very much https://t.co/zV8mbUxeZK — Joe (@JBlincoTHFC) June 3, 2020

Hmmmmm, so Spurs drop a tweet hinting at Kane as captain, maybe this will happen then and this is just the first step of phasing out Hugo 😬👀 https://t.co/AkQxcbTLW3 — H x (@WoahWoahSissoko) June 4, 2020

Very good GK. Much better than Ajax’ GK. — gerddk (@gerd0602) June 3, 2020

I think it’s a good plan if true. Already got a lot of experience is a quality keeper and can learn a bit from Lloris before he leaves or retires spurs — Nathan Lord (@NathanL67927613) June 3, 2020

The black Ter Stegen 👌🏾 — Mar10LG² (@Mar10LG2) June 4, 2020

The 24-year-old has been Lille’s first-choice glovesman this campaign, playing in a total of 37 matches in all competitions, where he has helped keep 13 clean sheets, via Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Lloris’ season has been a struggle through both inconsistent performances, which has led to the odd clanger as seen against the likes of Southampton, Brighton and Villa whilst injuries haven’t helped his cause either.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Which might be why some are absolutely desperate for an upgrade between the sticks this summer.

The 33-year-old veteran has played just 18 times this term, keeping only two clean sheets.

Lloris shouldn’t be ‘gradually phased’ out, he should be binned ASAP if this club has ambition. — aF☝️ (@AntiFootballHQ) June 3, 2020

Too right. Liability — Bruce G™ Esq. (@bruceg87) June 3, 2020

However, not all of the Spurs faithful were particularly keen on Maignan whilst some simply played down the report completely.

One fan even suggested that the Lille man was worse than Lloris, quite a bold claim with Spurs currently ranking tied-worst for goals conceded in the Premier League’s top ten.

Maignan is worse than Hugo 😬 — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) June 3, 2020

Literally no chance whatsoever of happening. We have very limited funds, you think we are going to use them on a backup keeper..? Pointless even posting it — Tom (@Tom39862378) June 3, 2020

We are not signing him man. We’re sticking to Lloris this season. — Shamit (@SHAMITTHFC) June 3, 2020

What a joke 😬 It’s really sad if rumors are true — Alex Schwab (@Alexspurs92) June 3, 2020

It remains to be seen whether the interest in the Ligue 1 keeper is legitimate, but evidently, his arrival would cause a bit of a divide amongst the Spurs faithful.

Lloris will need to be replaced at some point, and there’s little to suggest that Paulo Gazzaniga is ready for a regular starting berth, so Mourinho could do little wrong in bolstering his goalkeeping department this summer.

AND in other news, Spurs fans go wild over Giovani Lo Celso footage…