Tottenham Hotspur have been mooted with a move for a rather exciting young prospect this week but supporter in north London appear to be divided by the reports.
According to Italian newspaper Leggo, Spurs have been pressing for months to sign AS Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo.
It’s claimed that the Serie A outfit are reluctant to sell the midfield starlet, but may have to if they fail to qualify for the Champions League and the potential financial repercussions from the pandemic.
The 20-year-old was in superb form before rupturing his ACL. He scored six goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances, via Transfermarkt.
Although, Juventus could be the front-runners to land his signature.
Some of the Spurs faithful believe he’d be a very good addition in Jose Mourinho’s squad whilst others fear he could be a second coming of the injury-prone Erik Lamela.
Zaniolo’s versatility to play anywhere along the front three and also in the number ten role makes him an interesting target, but Daniel Levy may need to fork out in excess of €60m (£53m) for his services, per the above report.
Here’s what fans have been saying about the report…
Exciting player….ain't signing for spurs though
— Bobby Nasseau (@BobbyNasseau) May 12, 2020
Pleaseeee
— Kanser🇮🇹 (@kanspurs) May 12, 2020
Good player, don’t see how he fits in our starting 11 unless we drop Son/Bergwijn
— george b. (@g_brooks_) May 12, 2020
Risky buy considering he’s recovering from an injury.
— Super Tottenham🐓⚽️ (@SuperTottenham4) May 12, 2020
Dybala more fitting than zaniolo I want dybala more than him
— Djguy8000 (@djguy8000) May 12, 2020
He’s been out months with a ruptured ACL; our scouts are robbing a living!
— kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) May 12, 2020
The new Lamela ?
— Jerry Hatrick (@LEACHY1984) May 12, 2020
How’s his ACL? He was balling before the injury
— Yves-mahri Paul (@yvesmahripaul) May 12, 2020
Can we give them Lamela? We don’t even have to sign Zaniolo in exchange just please take him back Roma
— #FoythTurn (@MarkTho91202887) May 11, 2020
Swap deal plus 20m would be sweet
— 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@Justjay093) May 11, 2020
Zzzzz
— THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) May 12, 2020
That chip 🤤
— James (@JamesSpurs1882) May 11, 2020
Wouldn’t be bad as an Eriksen replacement
— ManLikeJimmy (@ortner_jan) May 11, 2020
Lamela 2.0
— Andy Shaw (@pandsy) May 11, 2020
Another lamela. No thanks
— Joseph (@Joseph_k1989) May 12, 2020
