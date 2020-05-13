 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans respond to Nicolo Zaniolo transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 06:31pm

Tottenham Hotspur have been mooted with a move for a rather exciting young prospect this week but supporter in north London appear to be divided by the reports.

According to Italian newspaper Leggo, Spurs have been pressing for months to sign AS Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo.

It’s claimed that the Serie A outfit are reluctant to sell the midfield starlet, but may have to if they fail to qualify for the Champions League and the potential financial repercussions from the pandemic.

The 20-year-old was in superb form before rupturing his ACL. He scored six goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Although, Juventus could be the front-runners to land his signature.

Some of the Spurs faithful believe he’d be a very good addition in Jose Mourinho’s squad whilst others fear he could be a second coming of the injury-prone Erik Lamela.

Zaniolo’s versatility to play anywhere along the front three and also in the number ten role makes him an interesting target, but Daniel Levy may need to fork out in excess of €60m (£53m) for his services, per the above report.

Here’s what fans have been saying about the report…

