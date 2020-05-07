Spurs fans react to Patrik Schick transfer report

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to reports linking them with a move for a forward they know all too well.

According to LaRoma24, Spurs are prepared to negotiate with Serie A outfit Roma for the transfer of Patrik Schick, who has been impressing out on loan with RB Leipzig this campaign.

Should the German side fail to take up their €29m option-to-buy, then Daniel Levy could be free to swoop in for the 24-year-old.

Schick was part of the squad that beat Spurs in the Champions League Round of 16 back in March, starting both legs, although he failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

He has, however, found the net seven times from 19 appearances in all competitions this season, which includes strikes against Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 6 foot 1 centre-forward has also picked up 22 caps with his national side, the Czech Republic.

Several members of the Spurs faithful would like to see Schick make the switch to the Premier League whilst others had their doubts given Levy’s infamous transfer history.

Here’s what has been said…

We too get rejected once Levy tries his antics to get him for even more discount — Shamit (@SHAMITTHFC) May 6, 2020

Don’t give me this hope. It’s always the hope that kills. — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) May 6, 2020

Incomes Levy to try to get an even bigger discount — SKURPS (@skurpsSLP) May 6, 2020

Please get this guy hes the dream striker hes good enough to play aswell as Kane — Josh (@josh_wiggan) May 6, 2020

Give them lamela back and bring in Schick decent trade — |R|S (@IRIS_ZFX) May 6, 2020

Yesss — Mayur Bopche (@MayurBopche2) May 7, 2020

Un grand oui mais j’y crois pas https://t.co/p835ybKHVC — Jacky Boy (@JulLesaffre) May 7, 2020

