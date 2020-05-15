 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer claim

Spurs fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 15/5/2020 | 06:33pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been demanding the signing of one player this summer after he expressed his desire to ‘play at a higher level’.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are keen on submitting a bid for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer but will reassess their finances post-pandemic.

Would you like to see Hojbjerg at Spurs next season?

100% yes!

100% yes!

No thanks..

No thanks..

The Saints skipper has been talking to SPORT1 this week where he fired a subtle transfer message to his admirers, he said: “I know what I want, the club knows it too. I want to play at an even higher level than I am currently.”

This has caused much of the Spurs faithful to drool over the prospect of landing the 24-year-old to upgrade Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

Hojbjerg has impressed this season as the lynchpin of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, he has been averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 shots and 1 key pass per game in the Premier League, via WhoScored.

Money talks: How much did Levy pay for each of these Spurs stars?

1 of 21

How much did Spurs pay to sign Hugo Lloris?

Having amassed over 100 appearances in the English top-flight, the Dane would certainly need no time to adapt to a change in scenery.

Here’s the word from supporters in north London…

AND in other news, Spurs could get a future superstar in Serie A maestro…

Article title: Spurs fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 