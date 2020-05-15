Tottenham Hotspur fans have been demanding the signing of one player this summer after he expressed his desire to ‘play at a higher level’.
According to the Telegraph, Spurs are keen on submitting a bid for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer but will reassess their finances post-pandemic.
The Saints skipper has been talking to SPORT1 this week where he fired a subtle transfer message to his admirers, he said: “I know what I want, the club knows it too. I want to play at an even higher level than I am currently.”
This has caused much of the Spurs faithful to drool over the prospect of landing the 24-year-old to upgrade Jose Mourinho’s midfield.
Hojbjerg has impressed this season as the lynchpin of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, he has been averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 shots and 1 key pass per game in the Premier League, via WhoScored.
Having amassed over 100 appearances in the English top-flight, the Dane would certainly need no time to adapt to a change in scenery.
Here’s the word from supporters in north London…
Yes, PL ready, in a position we are desperate for. It's a no brainer, especially if we include KWP in the deal.
— Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 15, 2020
Højbjerg wouldn't be my top choice because I want a pure destroyer, but he's be fantastic nevertheless. And likely to be available at a good price too.
GLC Højbjerg Ndombele
That's a really good midfield imo. https://t.co/Bn9Ht3fhCO
— SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) May 15, 2020
Would love to have him at Spurs. We need to build a team of leaders on the pitch
— James (@JamesSpurs1882) May 15, 2020
Absolutely yes get him in
— 🇮🇱💫 (@N17yids1) May 15, 2020
Yes he’s the sort of player/character we need. Could play that DM role perfectly. PL ready and right age. No brainer.
— YorkyYid (@YorkyYid) May 15, 2020
I’ll take him in a heartbeat
— Kevin The Ruined (@MFirdausAqil) May 15, 2020
Yes in a heartbeat
— 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) May 15, 2020
In a heartbeat. He should be a top target.
— Bri Owen (@brianowen1979) May 15, 2020
Yes, PL experience, young and fits the role we need
— Kris Morgan-Jones (@kmoggy73) May 15, 2020
SUI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LETS GO!!!!!!!!! A LEADER!!! pic.twitter.com/KJPabEBG8H
— Jspurs (@Jspurs3) May 15, 2020
YESSS SIIIIUUUU
— James – AXC (@N17_James) May 15, 2020
Has Wanyama 16/17 vibes.
— ✪ᘜIO ᒪO ᑕᗴᒪᔕO✪ (@N17_18) May 15, 2020
He has the right mentality that we need in the squad. Jose wants his sort of character. I actually think Jose would use him as a DM if he signed. He ticks a lot of boxes for the manager but the main one for me is his desire to succeed and grow.
— Alex Ievoli (@AlexIevs) May 15, 2020
24, PL experience and a DM? Sign him up @SpursOfficial
— Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 15, 2020
