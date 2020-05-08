Spurs fans drool over the idea of signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly aiming to swoop in for a rival Premier League star this summer, and fans at the club would absolutely love to see it happen going by their reactions on social media.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs hold major interest in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but will wait until after the pandemic to make a final decision on whether or not to bid for him.

They claim that if the club weren’t operating under the current difficult circumstances, then a bid would undoubtedly come in for the Saints skipper.

It’s widely known that Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a ‘positional‘ midfielder – aka, a new lynchpin.

The 24-year-old has made 24 appearances in the top-flight this season, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 shots and even 1.3 dribbles per game, via WhoScored. He appears to be a well-rounded and ideal target for the club.

Hojbjerg would also come with plenty of Premier League experience having racked up 129 appearances for the south coast outfit since joining them in the summer of 2016. His contract is due to expire next year, too.

Back in January, Sky Sports cited a fee of £35m from Italian colleague Gianluca Di Marzio following reported interest from top-flight rivals Everton.

The Spurs faithful want him, here are some of their thoughts…

Ticks all the boxes for me. Young, last year of contact, premiership experience and has played top level team. — Nick Davis (@NickDavis78) May 7, 2020

Get him in — FrazZle👟 (@frasertom24) May 8, 2020

such an underrated player but still don’t see him getting a spot in the startin XI when we have moussa . lo celso playin in the same spot as well — mantis (@mantis63735159) May 8, 2020

Definitely the kind of player Spurs should be in for, the next generation of talent not like Rakitić a has been just after a swan song contract in the premier league — andrew perry (@Andrew_Perry5) May 8, 2020

If it means no more Dier, I’m down for it — LR (@THFC_LR) May 7, 2020

With 1 year left on his contract offer them KWP + £10m and he's ours surely.

Would be a great signing. If he played for bayern still people would be hella hyped for this transfer and that's the truth. The fact he now has prem experience is amazing for us. Strait into 1st XI. 🇩🇰 https://t.co/NCYIY3u8eI — Chris. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿 (@RadicaIRose) May 7, 2020

10 mil + KWP

His contract is up next year — Nicklas Dauer (@DauerNicklas) May 7, 2020

Like him a lot, just the type of player Jose needs. — SwanseaSpur (@RichardLoosmore) May 7, 2020

Tbh it is the move that makes the most sense that I’ve heard, good player, still 25,last year of his contract. — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) May 7, 2020

Be a good signing for us, leader, young, established in the premiership and attitude would seem to suit Jose style of player — James Bishop (@JBishop83) May 8, 2020

Very happy about this, we need some aggression — Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_lukev2) May 7, 2020

Agree. He’s genuinely a good player who would start for us — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) May 7, 2020

Classy player 👌 always rated him — Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) May 7, 2020

I’ll happily take him. Very good DM. Prem experience and he will be cheap due to his contract expiring next year. — Sessegnon SZN (@ronster0302) May 7, 2020

