Spurs fans drool over the idea of signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 07:43pm

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly aiming to swoop in for a rival Premier League star this summer, and fans at the club would absolutely love to see it happen going by their reactions on social media.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs hold major interest in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but will wait until after the pandemic to make a final decision on whether or not to bid for him.

Would Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg be an upgrade to Spurs' midfield?

100% yes

No way!

They claim that if the club weren’t operating under the current difficult circumstances, then a bid would undoubtedly come in for the Saints skipper.

It’s widely known that Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a ‘positional‘ midfielder – aka, a new lynchpin.

The 24-year-old has made 24 appearances in the top-flight this season, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 shots and even 1.3 dribbles per game, via WhoScored. He appears to be a well-rounded and ideal target for the club.

Hojbjerg would also come with plenty of Premier League experience having racked up 129 appearances for the south coast outfit since joining them in the summer of 2016. His contract is due to expire next year, too.

Back in January, Sky Sports cited a fee of £35m from Italian colleague Gianluca Di Marzio following reported interest from top-flight rivals Everton.

The Spurs faithful want him, here are some of their thoughts…

