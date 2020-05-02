 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg admission

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 2/5/2020 | 09:15am

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been discussing one of their reported transfer targets this week after he spoke about the interest in a recent interview.

The player in question is Southampton lynchpin Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who Sky Sports claimed at the start of the year would be of interest to Spurs in the summer. A fee of £35m is listed in the report via Gianluca Di Marzio.

Hojbjerg was speaking to Viaplay Sport as per BT.dk, where he said: “It would be a lie to say I hadn’t read it. It’s a big club and I also think Christian Eriksen has positive memories from there.”

Which has sparked a reaction from the Spurs faithful with many wanting the 24-year-old to make the switch from St Mary’s to north London when the window reopens.

The Dane has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 shots as well as one key pass per game primarily from a defensive midfield position, via WhoScored.

He’s clearly caught the eye of supporters, here’s what they have been saying on social media…

