Spurs fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg admission

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been discussing one of their reported transfer targets this week after he spoke about the interest in a recent interview.

The player in question is Southampton lynchpin Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who Sky Sports claimed at the start of the year would be of interest to Spurs in the summer. A fee of £35m is listed in the report via Gianluca Di Marzio.

Hojbjerg was speaking to Viaplay Sport as per BT.dk, where he said: “It would be a lie to say I hadn’t read it. It’s a big club and I also think Christian Eriksen has positive memories from there.”

Which has sparked a reaction from the Spurs faithful with many wanting the 24-year-old to make the switch from St Mary’s to north London when the window reopens.

Would Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for £35m be a good deal for Spurs?

Yes, absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

The Dane has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 shots as well as one key pass per game primarily from a defensive midfield position, via WhoScored.

He’s clearly caught the eye of supporters, here’s what they have been saying on social media…

Very good player. Comes with a good pedigree from Bayern's academy. For someone who is just 24, he has lot of experience and already club captain. — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) May 1, 2020

Don't know what the problem is. He is miles better than any other option we have at DM. Once we have a proper DM it will release other players…..🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/vTomEzEkba — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 1, 2020

Think he’d be a solid signing, came through the Munich set up, already Southamptons captain & he’s only 24, with a year left on his contract & valuable premier league experience I think he’d be a solid DM addition, something we are crying out for 👌🏻 — Derrick Smart N17 (@PaxtonRoadN17) May 1, 2020

Get him, I was the first to say it. Read my post.

He is the perfect no 6 for us, he is a leader and captain. only 24. free summer 21.. Get him for 20-25m summer 2020. He is well drilled by the Bayern school.

His agents has close bonds with JM too — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) May 1, 2020

Take him all day long 👌 very good player , always puts in a good shift against us — Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) May 1, 2020

Ideal foil for N’Dombele, do the graft and running for him. — Martyn Jones (@HmMartyn) May 1, 2020

JM type of a player. — Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) May 1, 2020

Yes please. — Daniel Lewis (@dannyslewis) May 1, 2020

Beast of a player — madman278 (@madman278) May 1, 2020

I’d take this guy. Genuinely a good option for us imo he’s too good for Southampton — 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) May 1, 2020

Get him in for our DM problem — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) May 1, 2020

This guys better than winks — Lewis (@AbelSZN_) May 1, 2020

The more I read about him the more impressed I am. His stats are actually class! He has experience in the league so less settling required. An actual DM. Needs to happen — Ben Barker (@BenBarker92) May 1, 2020

Hojberg x Ndom x LoCelso yes plz — Odyssey (@7Sonaldo) May 1, 2020

Good player. Would be a solid signing. — 🇨🇦~Bobby P~🇭🇷 COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! (@BobbyPrica) May 1, 2020

