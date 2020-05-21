 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to latest news on Ryan Fraser

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 10:02am

One of the transfer sagas starting to emerge at Tottenham Hotspur this summer is surrounding a potential swoop for soon-to-be free agent Ryan Fraser.

The AFC Bournemouth winger is set to leave the south coast side following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and according to Football Insider favours a move to north London.

However, fresh reports from the Daily Express claim that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has his doubts over the Scottish winger and remains unconvinced on whether or not he has the quality to play for a top-six team in the Premier League.

Do you agree with Jose Mourinho about Ryan Fraser?

Yes, he's average!

No, big mistake!

Supporters have subsequently been reacting to the news on Twitter.

This campaign, Fraser has only racked up four assists but the Cherries have struggled on the whole whereas last term, the 26-year-old provided a huge eight goals and 15 assists, via Transfermarkt.

If there’s one position that the Portuguese manager has a wealth of riches, it is in midfield and particularly out wide.

If Fraser were to join, he’d have to compete with Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, January addition Steven Bergwijn and maybe even Ryan Sessegnon too.

And it appears as if many at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are in agreement with their chief. Here’s their reaction…


