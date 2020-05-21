Spurs fans react to latest news on Ryan Fraser

One of the transfer sagas starting to emerge at Tottenham Hotspur this summer is surrounding a potential swoop for soon-to-be free agent Ryan Fraser.

The AFC Bournemouth winger is set to leave the south coast side following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and according to Football Insider favours a move to north London.

However, fresh reports from the Daily Express claim that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has his doubts over the Scottish winger and remains unconvinced on whether or not he has the quality to play for a top-six team in the Premier League.

Supporters have subsequently been reacting to the news on Twitter.

This campaign, Fraser has only racked up four assists but the Cherries have struggled on the whole whereas last term, the 26-year-old provided a huge eight goals and 15 assists, via Transfermarkt.

If there’s one position that the Portuguese manager has a wealth of riches, it is in midfield and particularly out wide.

If Fraser were to join, he’d have to compete with Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, January addition Steven Bergwijn and maybe even Ryan Sessegnon too.

And it appears as if many at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are in agreement with their chief. Here's their reaction…

Not good enough — Ellington (@Ellington14) May 20, 2020

He’s rubbish! — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) May 19, 2020

Be rotation option at best. Better to invest in the future not short term. Besides we already have Lamela and Moura to play the right wing role — |R|S (@IRIS_ZFX) May 19, 2020

We need a freshen up with youth and quality. Fraser doesn’t match up to either. — Harri (@gedrych_harri) May 19, 2020

If he was any good, a club like Bournemouth would’ve have let him go for free. They would’ve extended his contract or at least sold him last transfer window for any sum — Ashley Spencen (@dmanim2) May 20, 2020

Totally agree with Jose’s assessment of Ryan Fraser. — agsymmo (@agsymmo) May 19, 2020

Not good enough, not a home grown player, don’t see this happening — Riko (@riko_z99) May 19, 2020

this is what i like to see, average is NOT good enough — svdiwj ifjzbjalwhfj (@djjeyjzikwbizk) May 19, 2020

Love that Jose has this mentality… Levy to sign him anyway https://t.co/kloKA6zzaw — Sam Baldwin (@sjbaldwin24) May 20, 2020

he’s not good enough, top mentality from the boss https://t.co/uylaXLSdep — George (@thestorysospurs) May 19, 2020

Jose knows ball. Fraser is a farmer https://t.co/hZl9fN07MI — shoaib (@A17_Shweb) May 19, 2020

Exactly totally agree with this — Sean Robson (@Seanrobson18) May 19, 2020

Don’t want him — Drewthfc (@drewockert) May 19, 2020

Yessss my manager does not settle for average — Josh (@josh_wiggan) May 19, 2020



