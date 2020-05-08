 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Serge Aurier in line for new contract

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 01:25pm

According to Le 10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to offer a contract extension to right-back Serge Aurier with his current deal due to expire in 2022.

And the news has torn supporters in north London going by their reaction on social media.

Should Serge Aurier be given a new contract?

The 27-year-old is a divisive figure at Spurs, regularly taking flak from sections of the Hotspur faithful, but he’s still a regular presence in Jose Mourinho’s backline.

Aurier has played 33 times this season, scoring two goals as well as providing seven assists, via Transfermarkt.

The Portuguese chief is that confident in him that he allowed backup to the role, Kyle Walker-Peters, depart on loan during the January transfer window despite being relatively light on options.

Aurier originally joined Spurs in 2017 in a £23m move from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and has racked up a total of 74 appearances.

Yet many fans at the club aren’t completely convinced by him.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the contract report…

