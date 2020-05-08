Spurs fans react as Serge Aurier in line for new contract

According to Le 10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to offer a contract extension to right-back Serge Aurier with his current deal due to expire in 2022.

And the news has torn supporters in north London going by their reaction on social media.

Should Serge Aurier be given a new contract?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

The 27-year-old is a divisive figure at Spurs, regularly taking flak from sections of the Hotspur faithful, but he’s still a regular presence in Jose Mourinho’s backline.

Aurier has played 33 times this season, scoring two goals as well as providing seven assists, via Transfermarkt.

The Portuguese chief is that confident in him that he allowed backup to the role, Kyle Walker-Peters, depart on loan during the January transfer window despite being relatively light on options.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

Aurier originally joined Spurs in 2017 in a £23m move from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and has racked up a total of 74 appearances.

Yet many fans at the club aren’t completely convinced by him.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the contract report…

Penalty machine.

Nightmare, wouldn’t start in ANY other top six side.

Tells us all we need to know about the future of Spurs. — Better Use Your Head (@UseBetter) May 7, 2020

He is better than Aarons though — SpursPointⓋ (@SpursPoint) May 7, 2020

Sorry but just don’t see it, unreliable, loose cannon, a liability moving forward and then gets caught on the counter attack! — 8 Minutes from Victory! (@FreindlyFire01) May 7, 2020

Physically gifted but lacks mental discipline. Mourhino must think that he can improve his mental game. If he can, then he’ll be an excellent player. — Jeff Stilley (@jdstilley) May 7, 2020

Just get him gone — halfcutandhappy (@66Simonf) May 7, 2020

Good going forward but ultimately his job is to defend! The man is a liability. — Danny (@dannyhanc) May 7, 2020

Who’s ready for a mid table finish next season? — HotspurWay (@Spurs481) May 7, 2020

That just sums us up at the minute absolute joke — glenn (@glennbull18) May 7, 2020

Nooooooooooooooooooo 😭 — Rich Johnston (@Rich_M_Johnston) May 7, 2020

Ludicrous decision if true. A few assists don’t make up for constantly costing us goals. — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) May 7, 2020

Yesssss — LR (@THFC_LR) May 7, 2020

Absolute liability. He needs to be sold asap. Damages the whole balance of the team . 🤦‍♂️ — Niall (@NiallDunwoody) May 7, 2020

Probably best right back in the League 💪 — LangerDan (@irishyiddo13) May 7, 2020

I know people are critical of Serge but he’s perfect for Jose’s 3/4 at the back tactic — James (@JamesSpurs1882) May 7, 2020

Absolutely shocking 😭

Get rid of the clown — Aidan 🇸🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Aidan63499469) May 7, 2020

Our worst player of all time — MK🎓 (@TongeeNdombeIe) May 7, 2020

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold believes Spurs will regret selling 22 y/o this summer…