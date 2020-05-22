Spurs fans react as Serge Aurier is set to be fined

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has caused a massive stir this week after he appeared to break lockdown rules for a third time.

The Sun claim that the north London outfit are set to slap him with a two-week fine, thought to be around £140k, and fans have been left fuming with their right-back with many venting their thoughts to social media.

It’s believed that Spurs feel embarrassed by Aurier’s actions after he posted a fresh haircut to Instagram on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was first spotted out running with a friend before uploading a snap alongside teammate Moussa Sissoko, to which Jose Mourinho’s side issued an initial warning to the pair.

Supporters now want rid of the Ivory Coast international, labelling him a “joke” as well as a “clown” – he already divided opinion for his performances on the pitch as seen here, but now his actions off it are causing controversy and bad press.

Aurier has been at the club since the summer of 2017 when he joined in a £23m deal from Paris Saint-Germain, but could time now be running out for him at Tottenham?

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have reacted to news of the fine…

The mans a clown on and off the pitch — Wayne Cole (@WayneCo02625609) May 22, 2020

The guy’s a joke, if you gonna breaking lockdown rules is one thing, why does he post everything to IG 😂 — Mac (@Imabigmac) May 22, 2020

Get rid of him completely. — Nigel Wilkinson (@nigel_feelgood) May 22, 2020

Terminating the contract would be much better! — Scott Sweeney (@Scott_Sweeney) May 21, 2020

Get rid Spurs. — Jack Goodman (@jgoodman23) May 21, 2020

@SpursOfficial donate it to the nhs — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) May 21, 2020

Can’t wait to sell this guy. Nothing but trouble — Dennis Mayfield (@DenIntheBardo) May 21, 2020

Sell him — Tony (@TonyMac8165) May 21, 2020

He should be sacked — Andrew Lucas (@andrewlucas44) May 21, 2020

Get rid of him!! — Grooverider (@Grooverider6) May 22, 2020

