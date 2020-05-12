Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with just about every right-back potentially available and this week, new reports have emerged on a fresh new target.
According to Calciomercato, Spurs are keen on landing Ajax starlet Sergino Dest this summer but will face stiff competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who Sky Sport believe are the front-runners to land the teen.
And it appears as if many in north London would be thrilled by the signing – if they can complete it, of course.
The 19-year-old has played 36 times in all competitions for the Eredivisie side this campaign where he has scored two goals and provided six assists, even playing on the left-hand side of defence on three occasions, via Transfermarkt.
Whilst it remains to be seen how much Dest would cost Spurs, he is currently valued at £16.2m. Reports in Holland have suggested that €25m (£22m) might be enough to tempt Ajax into a sale, though.
He’s also averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.3 dribbles and 0.9 shots per game this term, via WhoScored, which suggests he is the sort to get up and down the wing to contribute at both ends successfully.
Here’s what the Spurs faithful have been saying about the young American…
I'd be happy with him and Aarons
— B🩳 (@fvckboyko) May 11, 2020
Please!!!
— Matt Nelson (@MatthewNelson27) May 11, 2020
on my knees baldy
— unfit tanguy (@red_fly10) May 11, 2020
Please, please, please be real!
— The Dude (@TheDude02329094) May 11, 2020
@tomtkkellard hes a baller
— Joe Fitzgerald (@JoeFitzy98) May 11, 2020
I wouldn’t mind him at Spurs, has the potential to be a great player
— Dan (@DanPenfold91) May 11, 2020
This is the rumor I’m choosing to believe. Still needs work defensively, but already better than anyone else going forward. Would be a great bit of business, and a fee I could see levy actually paying.
— auggiemarch (@mrmarch__) May 12, 2020
Yes yes yes
— Camz🥶🤑 (@camzsavage) May 11, 2020
He’s young and can play. Tons of upside.
— Scott Campbell (@Hooch20) May 11, 2020
Yes please! The question is can he be better then Aurier=yes, Foyth=yes, Davies=yes and Rose=yes. So go get him!
— Jake Hushon (@jakehushon) May 11, 2020
Already better than Aurier skill-wise. Just needs to get a lot stronger
— Aubrey Plaza’s secret husband (@BabyPowderRes) May 11, 2020
Please please please 🇺🇸 😤 #Coys #thfc #usmnt https://t.co/MnZmQ5KKD0
— SKURPS (@skurpsSLP) May 11, 2020
AND in other news, Spurs fans drool over Heung-min Son…