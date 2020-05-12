 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Sergino Dest is linked with summer switch

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
12/5/2020 | 07:47pm

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with just about every right-back potentially available and this week, new reports have emerged on a fresh new target.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are keen on landing Ajax starlet Sergino Dest this summer but will face stiff competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who Sky Sport believe are the front-runners to land the teen.

Who would be the ideal RB addition for Spurs this summer?

Max Aarons

Max Aarons

Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest

Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier

Zeki Celik

Zeki Celik

And it appears as if many in north London would be thrilled by the signing – if they can complete it, of course.

The 19-year-old has played 36 times in all competitions for the Eredivisie side this campaign where he has scored two goals and provided six assists, even playing on the left-hand side of defence on three occasions, via Transfermarkt.

Whilst it remains to be seen how much Dest would cost Spurs, he is currently valued at £16.2m. Reports in Holland have suggested that €25m (£22m) might be enough to tempt Ajax into a sale, though.

He’s also averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.3 dribbles and 0.9 shots per game this term, via WhoScored, which suggests he is the sort to get up and down the wing to contribute at both ends successfully.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have been saying about the young American…

