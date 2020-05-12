Spurs fans react as Sergino Dest is linked with summer switch

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with just about every right-back potentially available and this week, new reports have emerged on a fresh new target.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are keen on landing Ajax starlet Sergino Dest this summer but will face stiff competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who Sky Sport believe are the front-runners to land the teen.

Who would be the ideal RB addition for Spurs this summer?

Max Aarons Vote Sergino Dest Vote Thomas Meunier Vote Zeki Celik Vote

And it appears as if many in north London would be thrilled by the signing – if they can complete it, of course.

The 19-year-old has played 36 times in all competitions for the Eredivisie side this campaign where he has scored two goals and provided six assists, even playing on the left-hand side of defence on three occasions, via Transfermarkt.

Whilst it remains to be seen how much Dest would cost Spurs, he is currently valued at £16.2m. Reports in Holland have suggested that €25m (£22m) might be enough to tempt Ajax into a sale, though.

A true test for any Spurs fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Spurs image belong to? 2-1 1-1 5-1 1-0

He’s also averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.3 dribbles and 0.9 shots per game this term, via WhoScored, which suggests he is the sort to get up and down the wing to contribute at both ends successfully.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have been saying about the young American…

I'd be happy with him and Aarons — B🩳 (@fvckboyko) May 11, 2020

Please!!! — Matt Nelson (@MatthewNelson27) May 11, 2020

on my knees baldy — unfit tanguy (@red_fly10) May 11, 2020

Please, please, please be real! — The Dude (@TheDude02329094) May 11, 2020

@tomtkkellard hes a baller — Joe Fitzgerald (@JoeFitzy98) May 11, 2020

I wouldn’t mind him at Spurs, has the potential to be a great player — Dan (@DanPenfold91) May 11, 2020

This is the rumor I’m choosing to believe. Still needs work defensively, but already better than anyone else going forward. Would be a great bit of business, and a fee I could see levy actually paying. — auggiemarch (@mrmarch__) May 12, 2020

Yes yes yes — Camz🥶🤑 (@camzsavage) May 11, 2020

He’s young and can play. Tons of upside. — Scott Campbell (@Hooch20) May 11, 2020

Yes please! The question is can he be better then Aurier=yes, Foyth=yes, Davies=yes and Rose=yes. So go get him! — Jake Hushon (@jakehushon) May 11, 2020

Already better than Aurier skill-wise. Just needs to get a lot stronger — Aubrey Plaza’s secret husband (@BabyPowderRes) May 11, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans drool over Heung-min Son…