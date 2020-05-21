 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react over reported Morgan Sanson interest

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 06:15pm

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in the market for a new middle man this summer after Sky Sports claimed Jose Mourinho is after what he calls a “positional” midfielder following an enquiry over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, it’s a Ligue 1 star that has been linked to the north London outfit this week.

According to L’Equipe, super-agent Pini Zahavi has offered the Portuguese boss Marseille’s Morgan Sanson and it’s subsequently caused the Spurs faithful to debate the potential switch on Twitter.

The Frenchman has played 30 times this season, providing five goals and five assists in all competitions via Transfermarkt and the 25-year-old has recorded some decent numbers statistically too.

He’s averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.5 dribbles, 1.4 shots and 1.1 key passes per game, which hints towards him being a box-to-box type rather than the “positional” man Mourinho is desperately craving.

Sanson has been managed by former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas at OM and is valued at £20.25m, but the report claims he could cost between €35m (£31.4m) and €40m (£35.9m).

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

