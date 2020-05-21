Spurs fans react over reported Morgan Sanson interest

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in the market for a new middle man this summer after Sky Sports claimed Jose Mourinho is after what he calls a “positional” midfielder following an enquiry over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, it’s a Ligue 1 star that has been linked to the north London outfit this week.

According to L’Equipe, super-agent Pini Zahavi has offered the Portuguese boss Marseille’s Morgan Sanson and it’s subsequently caused the Spurs faithful to debate the potential switch on Twitter.

The Frenchman has played 30 times this season, providing five goals and five assists in all competitions via Transfermarkt and the 25-year-old has recorded some decent numbers statistically too.

He’s averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.5 dribbles, 1.4 shots and 1.1 key passes per game, which hints towards him being a box-to-box type rather than the “positional” man Mourinho is desperately craving.

Sanson has been managed by former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas at OM and is valued at £20.25m, but the report claims he could cost between €35m (£31.4m) and €40m (£35.9m).

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

Do we really need him? — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) May 20, 2020

Not our level imo — StevieWonder🇳🇱 (@WideDutchman) May 20, 2020

Waiting for the over top reactions to this from the deluded in 3..2..q — Bully D (@BullyD10) May 20, 2020

You’re alright, but we’ll take his teammate Kamara thanks. — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 20, 2020

No thanks — Adam Houckham (@adman1981) May 20, 2020

Not needed — Frank chike🇳🇬 (@smokey_phranq) May 20, 2020

Wouldn’t mind this — Wesley (@WesleyKhalifa) May 20, 2020

We don’t need any midfielders unless it’s a DM — 🇮🇱💫 (@N17yids1) May 20, 2020

Avarage player 🙃 — 😇💜 (@qVivian_kkk) May 20, 2020

Yes. He’s young, decent midfielder. Could become as good as Sissogoat. — Abhi THFC (@abhispurs) May 20, 2020

yes plz — Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) May 20, 2020

No. Not for me. We should be after an Eriksen replacement like Coutinho a right back like Aarons or Klostermann and a defensive midfielder — SpursStark777 (@SpursStark777) May 20, 2020

