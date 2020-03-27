Spurs fans react to reported interest in Ben Chilwell

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to a rival Premier League player this week, and fans have been discussing the possibility of seeing him in north London next term.

According to the Daily Star, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is a target for Jose Mourinho this summer and could cost £50m amidst interest from other Premier League rivals such as Chelsea and Manchester City.

Currently, the Portuguese chief has Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon in the role with Danny Rose out of loan, although he’s not expected to have much of a future at the club.

Both centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga have been tried out at left-back, too, so it’s quite possibly a position that needs strengthening.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news on social media…

So average, another overhyped English player who will cost too much. Hope we stay away — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) March 26, 2020

No please this guy is a terrible footballer,he’s Leicester’s worst defender 😂 — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) March 27, 2020

I don’t want him tbh — LECLERC PROPAGANDA 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) March 26, 2020

There were plenty of supporters against the idea of landing the 23-year-old at the end of the season, blasting him for being a “terrible footballer” as well as an “average” and “overhyped” English player.

Chilwell has played 23 times in the Premier League this term, scoring twice and has provided three assists whilst he is also averaging 2 clearances, 1.6 tackles, 1.2 key passes and 1.1 interceptions per game via WhoScored.

Since his rise to stardom for the Foxes, the young defender has gone on to clinch 11 caps for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

Valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, the left-back is expected to cost at least £50m as per the Daily Star report already mentioned, which had got fans questioning whether or not Daniel Levy would pay up for him.

If we're gonna spend big on a LB mine as well go for Lodi. He has way more potential than Chillwell. https://t.co/xYU3swx0bj — Tangangsta (@MarceloFurlan5) March 27, 2020

New mate for Dele. Warning: Leicester don’t sell cheap. — THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) March 26, 2020

🤢, gonna be over priced — Thomas (@RizzoTHFC) March 26, 2020

Will Levy spend that big on Chillwell????🤔🤔🤔.I think we all know the answer to this one — Lee Adler (@AdlerSussudio) March 26, 2020

Leicester wont sell him for 200k…. Never gonna happen, but we will get the reward for worlds most expensive season tictets again, the only trophy that matters to DL. #enicout — Jesper Friis (@FriisAraya) March 26, 2020

Spurs broke their club-record transfer fee last summer, signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for £55m, and given his struggles this season, it puts a lot of pressure on the chairman to get the next big-money splash correct.

