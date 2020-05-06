Spurs fans react to transfer report on Serhou Guirassy

It feels as if Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to just about every Ligue 1 player since football was put under lockdown, and it hasn’t stopped yet as new reports have emerged over a different target.

This time it is Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy who is mooted with a move to Spurs, and fans have been reacting to the fresh news on Twitter.

According to Le 10 Sport, several Premier League teams are chasing the 24-year-old after a relatively goal-laden campaign with the relegated Ligue 1 outfit.

Along with Spurs, London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are also said to hold interest in the centre-forward – he could cost between €15m (£13m) and €20m (£17.4m).

Guirassy has found the net nine times from 24 appearances this campaign, including a brace against champions Paris Saint-Germain and further strikes versus Lille and Marseille.

He has previously played in the Bundesliga with Koln, where he bagged four goals in 21 games, via Transfermarkt.

Although Spurs fans do not seem too keen on the young striker, here’s how they have been reacting…

Relegated from Ligue 1 … utter tripe … if there’s any truth in this story, when will we ever learn about buying from the French league? Like a game of Russian Roulette a transfer from there! #COYS #THFC — Peter (@_petey_pan) May 5, 2020

Come on, we can do better. https://t.co/lVBUoWrknG — Demorash baby (@demorash009) May 4, 2020

Spurs are wanting to fight for Premier League titles yet potentially approaching strikers relegated from Ligue 1, what a joke that is — Dan (@DanPenfold91) May 4, 2020

NO HE’S TRASH — The Whitest Black Guy You Know (@ttiddg12new) May 5, 2020

No need of him . We can find more better options — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) May 4, 2020

STOP BUYING PLAYERS FROM THE FARMERS LEAGUE!!!!! — Neil Smith (@smithie8) May 5, 2020

PASS — Dennis Mayfield (@DenIntheBardo) May 4, 2020

Spot on ! — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) May 4, 2020

Don’t seem to ever do good business in France — Roy (@railway79) May 4, 2020

