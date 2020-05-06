 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react to transfer report on Serhou Guirassy

Spurs fans react to transfer report on Serhou Guirassy

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 6/5/2020 | 07:35am

It feels as if Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to just about every Ligue 1 player since football was put under lockdown, and it hasn’t stopped yet as new reports have emerged over a different target.

This time it is Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy who is mooted with a move to Spurs, and fans have been reacting to the fresh news on Twitter.

Do Spurs need to sign a striker this summer?

Yes, back up to Kane

Yes, back up to Kane

Kane replacement!

Kane replacement!

No, we'll be fine

No, we'll be fine

According to Le 10 Sport, several Premier League teams are chasing the 24-year-old after a relatively goal-laden campaign with the relegated Ligue 1 outfit.

Along with Spurs, London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are also said to hold interest in the centre-forward – he could cost between €15m (£13m) and €20m (£17.4m).

Guirassy has found the net nine times from 24 appearances this campaign, including a brace against champions Paris Saint-Germain and further strikes versus Lille and Marseille.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

He has previously played in the Bundesliga with Koln, where he bagged four goals in 21 games, via Transfermarkt.

Although Spurs fans do not seem too keen on the young striker, here’s how they have been reacting…

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to Jan Vertonghen contract latest

Article title: Spurs fans react to transfer report on Serhou Guirassy

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 